‘Coyotes’ Take Advantage of Mexican Oil Giant’s $15 Billion Debt to Suppliers to Speed Late Payments

Pemex, the Mexican oil giant that owes its contractors nearly $15 billion, is embroiled in a shadowy network of fixers offering bribes to Pemex employees to speed overdue payments, a Bloomberg report said Thursday.

The fixers, known as “coyotes,” reportedly tell suppliers they can expedite dollars owed them for a fee. Normally, the cost is less than 6% of the debt owed, the publication said, but in one instance a fixer asked for an 8% fee totaling roughly $32 million.

State-owned Petroléos Mexicanos, one of the largest oil companies in the world, reported $107.4 billion in debt as of the end of March, the most of any oil producer in the world. By contrast, ExxonMobil, which releases its second quarter earnings on July 28, had long-term debt of $39.1 billion at the end of March.

Bloomberg said that the fixers claimed to have connections with Pemex working as consultants or lawyers. But it wasn’t able to confirm that anyone at Pemex had ever accepted kickbacks or that suppliers are using fixers to speed up payments.

Pemex’s debts shot up at the start of the pandemic when oil prices dropped. Alfredo Estrella/Getty

In a 2021 speech, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said he would combat the problem of fixers by being more transparent with the company’s payment process, including publishing the company's debts online. Earlier this month, he told the Mexican newspaper Milenio that the new transparency had “allowed a significant improvement in the relationship and communication with suppliers and contractors.”

Pemex’s debts ballooned at the start of the pandemic when oil prices dropped as economies shut down. Some of its suppliers wait up to six months to get paid, Bloomberg reported.

In June 2020, the cash-strapped company asked offshore service providers to take IOUs for the second half of the year in exchange for not getting their contracts suspended or canceled, the publication quoted people with direct knowledge of the situation as saying.

“There are all these people that are kind of like hangers-on to Pemex or theoretically know how to work within the system,” Wilbur Matthews, the CEO and founder of Vaquero Global Investment, an investment manager based in San Antonio, Texas, that focuses on emerging markets, told Bloomberg.

“But the other side of it is that there’s constant turnover within the company. And so, if you know somebody today, you may not know somebody six months from now.”