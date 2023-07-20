‘Coyotes’ Take Advantage of Mexican Oil Giant’s $15 Billion Debt to Suppliers to Speed Late Payments - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Coyotes’ Take Advantage of Mexican Oil Giant’s $15 Billion Debt to Suppliers to Speed Late Payments

Pemex, the most indebted oil company in the world, is struggling with a cash crunch

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Pemex, the Mexican oil giant that owes its contractors nearly $15 billion, is embroiled in a shadowy network of fixers offering bribes to Pemex employees to speed overdue payments, a Bloomberg report said Thursday.

The fixers, known as “coyotes,” reportedly tell suppliers they can expedite dollars owed them for a fee. Normally, the cost is less than 6% of the debt owed, the publication said, but in one instance a fixer asked for an 8% fee totaling roughly $32 million. 

State-owned Petroléos Mexicanos, one of the largest oil companies in the world, reported $107.4 billion in debt as of the end of March, the most of any oil producer in the world. By contrast, ExxonMobil, which releases its second quarter earnings on July 28, had long-term debt of $39.1 billion at the end of March.

Bloomberg said that the fixers claimed to have connections with Pemex working as consultants or lawyers. But it wasn’t able to confirm that anyone at Pemex had ever accepted kickbacks or that suppliers are using fixers to speed up payments. 

Read More
Picture taken at gas station of Mexico's state oil company Pemex, in Mexico City on April 20, 2020 during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic's hit to demand, forced traders to pay others to take the commodity. With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts -- when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical posession of it. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
Pemex’s debts shot up at the start of the pandemic when oil prices dropped.Alfredo Estrella/Getty

In a 2021 speech, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said he would combat the problem of fixers by being more transparent with the company’s payment process, including publishing the company's debts online. Earlier this month, he told the Mexican newspaper Milenio that the new transparency had “allowed a significant improvement in the relationship and communication with suppliers and contractors.” 

Pemex’s debts ballooned at the start of the pandemic when oil prices dropped as economies shut down. Some of its suppliers wait up to six months to get paid, Bloomberg reported. 

In June 2020, the cash-strapped company asked offshore service providers to take IOUs for the second half of the year in exchange for not getting their contracts suspended or canceled, the publication quoted people with direct knowledge of the situation as saying.

“There are all these people that are kind of like hangers-on to Pemex or theoretically know how to work within the system,” Wilbur Matthews, the CEO and founder of Vaquero Global Investment, an investment manager based in San Antonio, Texas, that focuses on emerging markets, told Bloomberg.

“But the other side of it is that there’s constant turnover within the company. And so, if you know somebody today, you may not know somebody six months from now.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.