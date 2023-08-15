Could ‘Barbie’ Help Make Workplaces Less Toxic for Women?

The Barbie movie may make workplaces better for women, according to a new survey by ResumeBuilder, which polled 300 people who watched the film.

The movie, the first to be directed and produced by women, has made more than $1 billion at the box office, and is considered by some to be a feminist movie. Barbie also may be changing minds.

Just over half of moviegoers who saw the film said Barbie improved their opinion of women in the workplace, although 94% of those viewers said they already had a positive stance on women in the workplace. About 54% of men surveyed said the movie improved their opinions of working women, up slightly up from 51% of women.

Notably, 57% of politically conservative viewers and 56% of moderates said the movie improved their opinions, compared to just 47% of liberals. Barbie has been a popular target of conservative commentators, such as Ben Shapiro, over the movie's discussion of feminism and the patriarchy.

"The basic sort of premise of the film, politically speaking, is that men and women are on two sides of the divide, and they hate each other,” Shapiro said in a YouTube video titled "Ben Shapiro DESTROYS The Barbie Movie For 43 Minutes. "And literally, the only way you can have a happy world is if the women ignore the men and the men ignore the women."

Graphic courtesy of ResumeBuilder

Despite the flak the movie has received from Shapiro and other conservatives, 74% of conservative men surveyed said Barbie improved their view of women in leadership roles. As a whole, the film boosted 53% of respondents' view of women as leaders, according to the survey.

“The movie actively challenges stereotypes about women," AIScreen CEO Nikita Sherbina said in a press release. "By showcasing Barbie’s journey through struggles and self-discovery, including facing doubts and insecurities, the film breaks away from traditional notions and portrays women as multi-dimensional individuals with diverse strengths and weaknesses."

Barbie also has made moviegoers more aware of a wider patriarchal system that dominates the workplace, according to the survey. Overall, 81% of survey respondents believe that patriarchy affects the workplace, with 79% of that total giving Barbie credit for making them more conscious of it.

Just 57% of conservatives, compared to 80% of moderates and 87% of liberals, said patriarchy affects the workplace. However, 85% of conservatives who do believe that patriarchy has an impact on the workplace credited the movie with boosting their awareness.

Graphic courtesy of ResumeBuilder

Phillippa Quigley, who operates a women's wellness clinic in Stafford, United Kingdom, said the gender dynamics in the matriarchal "Barbie Land" were valuable in educating moviegoers.

“It’s as if someone flipped the script of our reality," Quigley said. "Having worked one-on-one with so many women, I’ve often witnessed firsthand the pressures they face, from managing perceptions to fighting unwarranted biases."