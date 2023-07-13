Costco’s ‘Star of Death’ on Bud Light Prompts Rumors of Removal

Is Costco getting rid of Bud Light — the Anheuser Busch beer that's faced backlash for its sponsorship of a transgender activist?

Some shoppers seem to think the warehouse club may be getting ready to pull the beer from store shelves, based on a specific symbol they've spotted. The company hasn't commented on the rumors.



Pictures of an asterisk in the corner of Bud Light price tags at Costco stores circulated on Twitter and Reddit earlier this week. It's a symbol, Consumer Reports has reported in the past, that means the product won't be restocked once it sells out. Some customers who posted pictures dubbed it the “star of death.”

Pictures viewed by The Messenger don’t identify the locations, but some of the images were posted by Twitter users in Phoenix, Arizona, and Orange County, California. Their images showed the asterisks on displays of 24 packs and 36 packs of Bud Light, so it's possible just those sized cases could be going away.

Bud Light has been the subject of a conservative boycott since it partnered with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotional contest earlier this year, but it’s not clear if that's why Costco would stop selling the beer, if it does in fact plan to stop selling it. Representatives of the company did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

News reports abound with anecdotal accounts of store owners who can’t sell the beer brand, even at reduced prices, and Anheuser-Busch stock — while up some from its low in May — is still about 13% lower than this year's high of over $66 at the end of March.

In the week ending July 1, Bud Light sales fell 28.5% compared to the same week the previous year, roughly matching the decline over the previous four weeks, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting, which cited Nielson IQ. That's a far bigger decline than the 13% drop seen year-to-date, suggesting things are getting worse.

Anheuser-Busch owns a number of other popular beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, dampening the impact of a boycott on a particular beer.

The beer maker has not commented on the boycott and has yet to release second-quarter earnings.