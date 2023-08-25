This summer's steady rise in optimism came to a halt in August as consumer sentiment fell more than expected.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the month came in at 69.5, compared to 71.6% in July. Economists had forecast it to come in at 71.2%, according to consensus estimates from Dow Jones.

Consumer sentiment remains about 39% above the all-time historic low of 50 that it reached in June of 2022, but it's still below historic averages of 86.

"Consumers perceive that the rapid improvements in the economy from the past three months have moderated, particularly with inflation," said survey director Joanne Hsu, "and they are tentative about the outlook ahead."

Inflation has declined precipitously since hitting a peak of over 9% in June 2022, but consumers expect it to remain sticky at its current level of 3.2%. nflation expectations for the year ahead edged up to 3.5% this month from 3.4% in July.

Long-run inflation expectations came in at 3.0% for the third consecutive month, and have remained within the 2.9-3.1% range for 24 of the last 25 months.