Consumer Demand Falls for Ralph Lauren’s Polos, $498 Cable Knit Cashmeres in America

Supply chain disruptions and a slowdown in demand for Ralph Lauren's iconic and timeless $498 cashmere sweaters, $110 polo shirts and $398 pleated wool flannel trousers led to a slide in North American sales during its most recent quarter.

The New York-based fashion company’s sales for North America fell 10% to $632 million during the three months ended July 1, from $703 million during the same time last year, the company said in releasing its fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings report Thursday.

It said supply chain disruptions the year before led to a 16% drop in wholesale revenue in North America, which accounts for almost half of the luxury retailer’s sales. Sales online and at its brick-and-mortar locations that were open for at least a year fell 6% in North America.

Still, the company blew analysts' estimates out of the water, earning $2.34 a share, on an adjusted basis, compared with $2.14 expected by Wall Street, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The 56-year-old American designer's profits rose 7% to $132.1 million during the quarter from $123.4 million during the same months last year — primarily driven by its sales in Asia and Europe, the company said.

Ralph Lauren's online sales and at brick-and-mortar locations open for at least a year fell 6% in North America over the previous 12 months. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

The luxury retailer’s shares slipped by almost 4% in intraday trading. The company maintained its yearly revenue forecast, which it predicts will grow by the low-single digits.

Although wealthier shoppers in the U.S. have remained relatively resilient in the face of high inflation and interest rates, economists worry even they are starting to get squeezed. As a result, enthusiasm for splurging on luxury goods has cooled, interrupting the sales momentum that many companies like Ralph Lauren enjoyed after the pandemic.

But that's not the case for all shoppers in other parts of the world. In Asia, sales rose 13% to $378 million for the retailer. In particular, sales in China surged by more than 50% when compared to the previous year, the company said, led in part by the reopening of the Chinese market following easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The company said it plans to continue re-energizing its brand, including its presence in locations outside of the U.S., like Amsterdam and Munich. It also plans to launch 24 new stores across various locations in Asia.

Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst David Swartz echoed the company’s outlook. In a research note, he said he predicts that much of Ralph Lauren's growth will come from international markets, adding that “the brand is more of a premium brand in Europe and Asia than in North America.”

Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer at Ralph Lauren, said the company will remain “agile and focused on what we can control in the context of a choppy environment."