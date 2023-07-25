Consumer Confidence Beats Expectations in July As Jobs Remain Plentiful
Americans still fear a recession is likely
Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy accelerated further in July, with a labor market that continues to provide ample opportunities.
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose this month to 117.0, up from 109.7 in June, and beating the 110.5 consensus estimate from FactSet.
“Consumer confidence rose in July 2023 to its highest level since July 2021, reflecting pops in both current conditions and expectations,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. "This likely reflects upbeat feelings about a labor market that continues to outperform."
The consumer confidence index measures consumer attitudes and plans on spending, vacations as well as their expectations for inflation, the stock market and interest rates. It is a leading indicator used to predict consumer spending, which drives more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
- Consumer Confidence Surged in June as Consumers Reported Improving Family Finances
- Employers Filled Fewer Jobs Than Expected in July, But the Unemployment Rate Still Fell
- Consumer Confidence Fell in April Amid High Interest Rates, Economic Uncertainty
- The Economic News Has Been Almost All Good and Consumers Can Feel It
- Private Employers Added More Jobs Than Expected in July in a Resilient Labor Market
The board's expectations index, which measures consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions, rose to 88.3 this month from 80.0 in July.
That's well above 80.0, the level that often signals the U.S. economy is headed for a recession in the coming year, but consumers still fear a recession.
“The proportion of consumers saying recession is 'somewhat' or 'very likely' to occur ticked up in July, contrary to the Expectations Index," Peterson said.
The board's Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market condition, rose to 160.0 from 155.3 last month.
The Conference Board is a think tank driven by public and private companies that has been providing business insights since 1916.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- Lifted By Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Recoups On BroadwayEntertainment
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- ‘Supernatural’ Star Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be HauntedBusiness
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares FallBusiness
- PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed StablecoinBusiness
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Tyson Foods Posts $350 Million Loss in Third QuarterBusiness
- Kim Kardashian Hires Former Apple Exec to Private-Equity Firm SKKY PartnersBusiness
- Daimler Truck CFO Dies in ‘Tragic Incident’Business
- What’s Blowing in the Wind at Siemens Energy? MoneyBusiness