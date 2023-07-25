Consumer Confidence Beats Expectations in July As Jobs Remain Plentiful

Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy accelerated further in July, with a labor market that continues to provide ample opportunities.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose this month to 117.0, up from 109.7 in June, and beating the 110.5 consensus estimate from FactSet.

“Consumer confidence rose in July 2023 to its highest level since July 2021, reflecting pops in both current conditions and expectations,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. "This likely reflects upbeat feelings about a labor market that continues to outperform."

The consumer confidence index measures consumer attitudes and plans on spending, vacations as well as their expectations for inflation, the stock market and interest rates. It is a leading indicator used to predict consumer spending, which drives more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

The Conference Board on Tuesday released its latest reading on consumer confidence. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The board's expectations index, which measures consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions, rose to 88.3 this month from 80.0 in July.

That's well above 80.0, the level that often signals the U.S. economy is headed for a recession in the coming year, but consumers still fear a recession.

“The proportion of consumers saying recession is 'somewhat' or 'very likely' to occur ticked up in July, contrary to the Expectations Index," Peterson said.

The board's Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market condition, rose to 160.0 from 155.3 last month.

The Conference Board is a think tank driven by public and private companies that has been providing business insights since 1916.