Target Sued Over LGBTQ Merchandise Backlash, Shareholder Losses

Target was sued by a conservative legal group Tuesday that claims the retailer misled investors about the impact its Pride Month campaign would have on share prices.

America First Legal filed the lawsuit in Florida federal court Tuesday on behalf of shareholder Brian Craig, naming Target, its board of directors and CEO Brian Cornell as defendants.

The suit alleges that the company made false and misleading statements about its environmental, social and governance, and diversity, equity and inclusion mandates, which resulted in the company's Pride product line that saw intense backlash and resulted in billions of dollars in losses for shareholders.

Gene Hamilton, vice president and general counsel of America First Legal, argued that Target’s board and management cared only about satisfying what he called leftwing stakeholders, while causing Craig to lose substantial sums of money.

America First Legal was co-founded by former senior Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller and Hamilton in early 2021.

The suit claims that Target’s “misconduct” began as long ago as 2014, when the company first adopted its first ESG and DEI mandates, followed by subsequent Pride collections and initiatives.

But the breaking point came in May, according to the lawsuit, when Target faced “unprecedented customer backlash” to its Pride Month merchandise, which included items for children. Pride Month runs throughout June.

Conservative customers protested the line of products by knocking over displays, confronting employees and fellow customers and launching social media campaigns to boycott the retailer.

Target’s stock took a more than 10% hit by the end of May, with the company losing $10 billion in market valuation between May 18 and 28 alone, the suit claims. Target’s shares have largely rebounded following the protests, but remain below previous highs. Its shares were flat in the pre-market on Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims that Craig, a shareholder since April 2022 who owns 216 shares of Target stock, suffered damages from the decline in value of his Target stock — which fell to $28,896.10 as of June 14, from $49,999.95 when he first purchased shares.

The company's efforts to increase racial and gender diversity in its employment practices also created customer and investor backlash, the complaint claims.

Target scaled back its Pride Month merchandise and displays in late May in response to the backlash. A Target spokesperson at the time told The Wall Street Journal that the safety situation in Target stores had become “untenable.”

Target did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Messenger.