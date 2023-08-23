Law Firm Diversity Efforts Now Under Attack by Activist Who Rolled Back Affirmative Action

The conservative activist who effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions is now suing law firms over diversity fellowships.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights, an anti-affirmative action nonprofit organization started in 2021 by conservative legal strategist Ed Blum, sued Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster in federal courts Tuesday.

The suits allege that diversity programs oriented towards students of color and other identities violate the Civil Rights Act of 1866 because the firms are expressly refusing to hire white applicants. The American Alliance for Equal Rights called for the firms to open up their fellowships to “all qualified applicants.”

The suit against Perkins Coie, which was filed in Texas federal court, alleges that by offering fellowship positions to “students of color,” “students who identify as LGBTQ+,” or “students with disabilities,” the firm has been “racially discriminating against future lawyers for decades.”

It similarly claims that Florida-based Morrison & Foerster has been practicing discrimination for more than a decade by offering fellowships to “African American/Black, Latinx, Native Americans/Native Alaskans, and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“So between two heterosexual applicants—one black and one white—the latter cannot apply based solely on race,” the suit said.

At both firms, the positions available to first- and second-year students “are six-figure jobs that include five-figure stipends,” with Perkins Coie offering entry-level salaries at about $190,000 per year and Morrison & Foerster offering associates $215,000, according to the suits.

"Excluding students from these esteemed fellowships because they are the wrong race is unfair, polarizing and illegal,” Blum said in a statement. “Law firms that have racially-exclusive programs should immediately make them available to all applicants, regardless of their race.”

Perkins Coie told The Wall Street Journal in an email that it will challenge the case. “As a firm, we have been a leader in efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession. Our commitment to those values remains steadfast,” the firm said. “We will defend this lawsuit vigorously.”

Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, was the architect behind the Supreme Court case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, which gave legal ground to shut down race-based affirmative action admissions at colleges in the U.S. in June.

He is not alone in launching a crusade against affirmative action and diversity hiring initiatives. In recent weeks, America First Legal, a nonprofit co-founded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, has filed a litany of lawsuits and civil rights complaints over race-based hiring and other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives against major corporations, including Target and Kellogg’s.