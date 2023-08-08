Champagne Sales Near $7 Billion, But Concerns About Taste Bubble Up

More champagne was sold in 2022 than in any prior year, according to a trade association.

But champagne lovers — and wine lovers — should enjoy their favorite spirits while they can, climate scientists and grape growers say, because a warming world will alter how it tastes and degrade its quality.

Comite Champagne, an organization representing grape growers and wine merchants, said this week that global sales of the bubbly surpassed 6 billion euros for the first time in 2022.

Across the world, sales of champagne last year reached roughly 6.3 billion euros, about $6.9 billion, the trade group said Tuesday. That amounts to 325.5 million bottles.

As the planet grows hotter, however, the European regions where quality grapes are grown — such as northeastern France — will experience more prolonged drought and extreme weather, worsening the quality of fruit used to produce the most sought-after wines and champagne.

In its Sustainable1 report, S&P Global says the regions of Europe where quality grapes are grown are set to experience three times the current drought risk by 2050. Flood, fires, and extreme rain also will become more common, posing further risks to the vineyards where the world’s best wines and champagne originate.

Grape growers have already seen changes, Claire Sarazin, a spokesperson for French wine producer Champagne Taittinger, told CNBC. “Twenty years ago the harvest used to take place at the end of September, beginning of October,” she said.

Now, though, grape growers are harvesting grapes as early as August, she said, and the warmer conditions will give the wine more sugar and make it naturally sweeter.

Heat also can change the grape’s acidity, which gives it that “intangible zip and zing,” Matt Hodgson, founder of English wine seller Grape Britannia, told CNBC. “[If grapes] get exposed to too extreme UV rays, then they will get the equivalent of our sunburn,” he said.

Wine is also under threat from rising global temperatures, according to a study published in iScience in July.

Researchers at the University of Padova in Northern Italy said that regions that produce some of the highest-quality wines — such as Italy’s Prosecco Hills and Pantelleria Island, which is close to Sicily — will experience more drought, robbing the grapes grown in those places of the water they need.

Unique flavors are grown in those regions and could be lost to climate change, the authors wrote.