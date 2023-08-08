Champagne Sales Near $7 Billion, But Concerns About Taste Bubble Up - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Champagne Sales Near $7 Billion, But Concerns About Taste Bubble Up

The quality of grapes could suffer in a warming world, and that could affect flavor, climate scientists say

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Champagne sales skyrocketed in 2022. Martin Poole/Getty Images

More champagne was sold in 2022 than in any prior year, according to a trade association.

But champagne lovers — and wine lovers — should enjoy their favorite spirits while they can, climate scientists and grape growers say, because a warming world will alter how it tastes and degrade its quality.

Comite Champagne, an organization representing grape growers and wine merchants, said this week that global sales of the bubbly surpassed 6 billion euros for the first time in 2022.

Across the world, sales of champagne last year reached roughly 6.3 billion euros, about $6.9 billion, the trade group said Tuesday. That amounts to 325.5 million bottles.

Read More

As the planet grows hotter, however, the European regions where quality grapes are grown — such as northeastern France — will experience more prolonged drought and extreme weather, worsening the quality of fruit used to produce the most sought-after wines and champagne.

In its Sustainable1 report, S&P Global says the regions of Europe where quality grapes are grown are set to experience three times the current drought risk by 2050. Flood, fires, and extreme rain also will become more common, posing further risks to the vineyards where the world’s best wines and champagne originate. 

Grape growers have already seen changes, Claire Sarazin, a spokesperson for French wine producer Champagne Taittinger, told CNBC. “Twenty years ago the harvest used to take place at the end of September, beginning of October,” she said. 

Now, though, grape growers are harvesting grapes as early as August, she said, and the warmer conditions will give the wine more sugar and make it naturally sweeter.

Heat also can change the grape’s acidity, which gives it that “intangible zip and zing,” Matt Hodgson, founder of English wine seller Grape Britannia, told CNBC. “[If grapes] get exposed to too extreme UV rays, then they will get the equivalent of our sunburn,” he said.

Wine is also under threat from rising global temperatures, according to a study published in iScience in July.

Researchers at the University of Padova in Northern Italy said that regions that produce some of the highest-quality wines — such as Italy’s Prosecco Hills and Pantelleria Island, which is close to Sicily — will experience more drought, robbing the grapes grown in those places of the water they need.

Unique flavors are grown in those regions and could be lost to climate change, the authors wrote.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.