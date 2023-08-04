Companies Are Moving to New Cities to Diversify Workforces

Corporate headquarters are often located in cities closely linked with their industry city: San Francisco for tech, New York for finance, for example.

But now companies are relocating to new cities that offer tax incentives, cheaper rents — both for commercial and residential space — and a more diverse workforce.

More than 180 companies last year expanded or relocated offices to Chicago. An additional 6,100 businesses received licenses to open in the city, with the license renewal rate slightly exceeding that of pre-pandemic 2019, according to a report by the Chicago Business Bulletin.

“It's an extremely diverse economy,” Chicago Loop Association CEO Michael Edwards said. “Those things keep the local economy humming along compared to some cities that are dependent on the auto industry or tech, for example.”

Increasing workforce diversity, equity and inclusion became a larger conversation for companies following the George Floyd murder in 2020 and the Black Lives Matter movement. As businesses faced a reckoning, many made promises to recruit more people of color.

In Atlanta, dozens of major corporations have expanded their presence, according to a list provided to The Messenger by Invest Atlanta. It helps that the city provides economic incentives that others don’t, including for the creation of middle-wage jobs and the construction of large job sites.

In 2022, Google opened a new 500,000-square-foot office in Atlanta as part of a broader investment in local communities. Each floor of the space is decorated in a way to reference the history and culture of the city.

Visa is hiring 1,000 new employees in Atlanta. Micron, Airbnb and Nike all are opening tech hubs in midtown. Rivian is constructing a 2,000-acre complex that will create 7,500 jobs, and consulting giant McKinsey is expanding its workforce in the city from 800 to1,500.

“Two years ago, we made a commitment to expand and create a modern and diverse tech workforce. We knew this would mean hiring hundreds of new colleagues,” Steve Reis, a McKinsey senior partner, said in a company blog post. “As we looked at cities across the globe, Atlanta had a magical mix of both diversity and a large pool of tech talent from nearby universities, including four historically Black colleges and universities.”

Tech and healthcare companies especially are working to create a more inclusive labor force. Many have been historically headquartered in San Francisco, whose demographics are largely white, followed by Asian. Just 6% of residents in San Francisco are Black, according to census data.

In Chicago, 29% of residents are Black and 28% are Hispanic. In Atlanta, 48% are Black. Oakland is 22% Black, 27% Hispanic and 15% Asian.

Pacific Gas & Electric has relocated its entire workforce from San Francisco to Oakland, costing it up to $900 million. San Francisco's bayside neighbor has also drawn Blue Shield, the Sierra Club, Credit Karma and Brown and Toland -- and that was before the pandemic.

Last month, Samuel Merritt University broke ground on a campus in downtown Oakland that will eventually train more than 10,000 students in healthcare fields, according to a city spokesperson.

Still, companies investing in such cities does not mean office buildings are full. Manhattan, Atlanta and Chicago’s Central Business District all had office vacancy rates of around 23% in the second quarter, according to reports by brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. San Francisco is worse with office vacancies at 27%.

Some cities, such as Dallas/Fort Worth, have done better. Its vacancy rate is 20%.

In the Chicago Loop — part of the city’s business district — Loop Association CEO Edwards is working to create a 24/7 district, where residents will live and spend money, besides working there.

During the pandemic, 1,500 new housing units were built and another 5,000 are expected to be developed in the next five years, in part due to office-to-residential conversions, according to a report by the Chicago Loop Association. The neighborhood’s population has increased by 3,700 residents since 2020.

“We're the fastest-growing neighborhood in the city, and we're the fastest-growing downtown urban district in the country,” Edwards said. “We're attracting these young professionals, highly educated, with a lot of money.”