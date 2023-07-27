Comcast’s Peacock Nearly Doubled Subscribers in the Second Quarter, But Losses Still Mount - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Comcast’s Peacock Nearly Doubled Subscribers in the Second Quarter, But Losses Still Mount

Peacock raised its rates by $1 earlier this month to $5.99 a month for a premium subscription

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Comcast reported its second quarter earnings on Thursday morning.Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Comcast Corp.'s signature streaming service Peacock nearly doubled its subscribers during the second quarter, recovering from last year's lows but still experiencing heavy losses.

Comcast’s streaming service, Peacock, nearly doubled its paid subscribers to 24 million from the same quarter a year ago. It raked in $820 million in revenues, up 85% from the same quarter last year and up from $685 million in the first quarter of this year.

However, the streaming service still lost $651 million on an adjusted basis, compared to $704 million in adjusted losses during the first quarter. Comcast forecasted $3 billion in losses from Peacock going into 2023 and is on track to meet that projection.

Most of the subscriber growth came from transitioning Comcast bundled subscribers, who received Peacock for free, to a paid subscription, Jason Armstrong, Comcast's chief financial officer, said in a call with analysts on Thursday morning.

Read More

The company's shares jumped by about 3% in premarket trading.

Earlier this month, Peacock raised its subscription rates for the first time since its launch in 2020 to $5.99 a month for a premium subscription, up from $4.99, and $11.99 per month for its premium plus tier, which is mostly ad-free, up from $9.99. Although modest, the increases raised eyebrows due to the timing of the measures in the midst of the historic double-strike in Hollywood.

Comcast reported revenues of $30.5 billion, up just 1.7% from $30 billion year-over-year. Its net income came in at $4.25 billion, a 25% increase from $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.13, in line with analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Its blockbuster Super Mario Brothers film, released in early April, brought in $1.3 billion from the worldwide box office and became the second-highest grossing animated film ever.

Revenue at Universal theme parks also saw record results with a 22% increase to $2.21 billion in the second quarter, owing to the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood and Japan.

Comcast’s Xfinity cable and wireless products, in particular its high-speed broadband, are the company’s cash-cows. Its results were consistent with last year. It counted 32.3 million high-speed internet customers, losing 19,000 from the same quarter last year. Connectivity and platforms brought in $20.36 billion in revenues, up 0.1% from $20.34 billion a year ago. Notably, international connectivity brought in $1 billion in revenues.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeffrey Shell was ousted in April over allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct with a female employee, the company told investors in a securities filing. Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast, stepped in to lead NBCUniversal in May. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.