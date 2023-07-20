CoinDesk Lands Buyer for a Good Amount of Coin, Report Says

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
CoinDesk, a cryptocurrency news site, has lured a buyer in a transaction valued at $125 million, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
Citing people familiar with the deal, the Journal said the buyer is an investor group is led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital, a private investment firm focused on crypto and Web3 technologies, and Peter Vessenes of Capital6, a venture-capital firm and family office.
The site, founded by entrepreneur Shakil Khan, has been publishing since 2013. It sold in 2016 for an estimated $500,000 to $600,000 to a venture capital backed company called Digital Currency Group.
The privately held company generated $50 million in revenue last year last year, according to the Journal.
