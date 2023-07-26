Coca-Cola Is Finished Raising Prices — For Now, Russia Exit Hurts Global Sales - The Messenger
Business.
Coca-Cola Is Finished Raising Prices — For Now, Russia Exit Hurts Global Sales

The company reported a 3% increase in operating income, despite the slide in Europe, thanks to its investments

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Coca Cola reported a bump in operating profit Wednesday even as overall sales fell in Europe and North America.Getty Images

After raising prices by double digits over the past year, Coca-Cola plans to keep prices steady for the foreseeable future, CEO James Quincy said in an earnings call Wednesday.

"Our pricing is largely in place and is expected to moderate," he said. 

Coca-Cola raised its prices 10% over the last year, the company said in an earnings report released Wednesday.

But Quincy said supply chain pressures have eased and inflation is no longer pressuring the company's costs.

Consumers are becoming more cost-conscious, and "it's important to be consumer-centric" he said.

Coca-Cola also said in the earnings report that suspension of sales in Russia last year pulled down global sales of its signature Coke and other sparkling drinks in an otherwise strong second quarter.

The company's operating income rose by just 3% to $2.4 billion on sales of Coke, Minute Maid orange juice and other beverages compared with $2.34 billion during same three months last year. The March 2022 exit from Russia at the start of the war in Ukraine significantly cut into Coke's sales overseas. Overall sales volume was flat with last year, the company said.

Net revenue rose 5% to $22.95 billion during the three months ended June 30, compared with $21.82 billion last year.

The company's net income, however, rose 33% to $2.52 billion from $1.9 billion last year. Those profits, however, were significantly buoyed by securities investments and income due to higher interest rates.

Operating income declined 14% in the Middle East, Europe and Africa compared to the second quarter of 2022, the company said, noting Russia and Pakistan as particular weak spots. While sales grew in Ukraine and other European countries, it wasn't enough to offset those losses.

The report did not say why sales fell in Pakistan.

Sales volume declined slightly in North America, falling 1% compared with the second quarter of last year. The soda company said sales of sparkling flavors, juice and plant-based beverages rose, but sales of other products like water, tea and sports drinks decline.

