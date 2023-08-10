Versace and Jimmy Choo in $8.5 Billion Buy by Owner of Coach and Kate Spade - The Messenger
Business.
Versace and Jimmy Choo in $8.5 Billion Buy by Owner of Coach and Kate Spade

The deal, which also includes Michael Kors, marks one of the biggest fashion mergers in recent years

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Tapestry, Inc., owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has reached an $8.5 billion agreement to acquire Capri Holdings Limited, the parent company of luxury fashion brands Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors, the companies announced Thursday.

As part of the agreement, shareholders of Capri Holdings will be paid $57 in cash for each share they own, marking the merger as one of the biggest fashion tie-ups in recent years that could enhance Tapestry's ability to compete against other luxury fashion giants, particularly those based in Europe.   

New York-based Capri’s current market value as of Wednesday is an estimated $4 billion, while Tapestry, also a New York-headquartered company, was around $9.6 billion.

Capri's CEO John Idol told analysts on a conference call the announcement “marks a major milestone” for the company.

“By joining with Tapestry, we will have greater resources and capabilities to accelerate the expansion of our global reach while preserving the unique DNA of our brands,” Idol added.

Tapestry said the combined company will generate more than $12 billion in annual sales and will have a presence in over 75 countries. In three years, it anticipates saving around $200 million by combining operating costs. To fund the new business, the company plans to take on the debt Capri currently owes.

The Coach store in London
Coach owner Tapestry is buying Capri Holdings Limited, owner of luxury fashion brands Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors for $8.5 billion.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

U.S. companies have been on a shopping spree, snapping up fashion brands to challenge big players like LVMH and Gucci's parent company, Kering. Back in 2021, Louis Vuitton owner LVMH pulled off a mega-deal by snatching up Tiffany, a high-end jewelry retailer. The move beefed up the portfolio of luxury brands held by the French company, which also include Dior and Fendi.

More recently, in July of this year, Kering acquired a 30% stake in Italian luxury fashion house Valentino, adding yet another name to its impressive collection, which also includes Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

During Capri’s fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told analysts that she sees an opportunity for the six combined companies to tap into a new luxury market.

“The combination of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman together with Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors creates a new powerful global luxury house, unlocking a unique opportunity to drive enhanced value for our consumers, employees, communities, and shareholders around the world,” Crevoiserat said.

The new fashion house will bring together more than 33,000 employees worldwide, according to the company statement.

