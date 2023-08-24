CNN Max Will Stream Live Newscasts All Day, Every Day

CNN Max, a new streaming service of CNN newscasts, will be offered as part of Max starting September 27, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday.

The service will stream live CNN newscasts, all day, every day. CNN streaming will be available for those who already have Max subscriptions.

“CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV,” CEO and President of Global Streamings and Games JB Perrette said.

This comes a little more than a year after CNN+, a subscription version of CNN offerings, flopped. The service was discontinued only a month after it launched, following Discovery's merger with CNN’s former owner, WarnerMedia.

More than 900 episodes of CNN content will also become available on CNN Max once the service launches.