Citibank Predecessors Likely Indirectly Profited from Slavery

Citigroup’s corporate predecessors may have indirectly profited from slavery in the early 1800s, the bank said in research it published on Thursday.

Records reviewed by Citi show that the bank’s predecessors likely profited from financial transactions and relationships with people and groups in slaveholding states that, prior to 1866, owned or relied on the labor of enslaved people, or had other ties to the U.S. slave trade.

The company's research reaffirmed that no Citi predecessors ever directly purchased, sold or held enslaved people or otherwise facilitated the trafficking of enslaved people, according to the bank. Citi previously acknowledged, however, that founding or early directors of the earliest iteration of the bank likely owned enslaved individuals.

Citi, founded in 1812 as the City Bank of New York, said its corporate lineage includes more than 400 predecessor institutions, 21 of which were established before slavery was officially abolished in the U.S. with the passage of the 13th Amendment on December 6, 1865.

The release of the company's research comes as organizations from banks to universities have faced a reckoning about their histories with slavery in the country, including Lehman Brothers and Georgetown University.

More than two decades ago, Chicago became the first U.S. city to approve an ordinance requiring companies that sought to do business with the city to disclose any past ties with slavery. Other cities have passed slavery disclosure ordinances since then, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Detroit.

In 2005, JPMorgan Chase disclosed that a predecessor entity to the bank had customers who owned enslaved individuals. The following year, the bank acknowledged in a disclosure to the city of Chicago that two of its predecessor banks received thousands of enslaved people as collateral prior to the Civil War.



“We remain committed to doing our part to close the racial wealth gap by expanding financial inclusion in communities of color, supporting the visions of diverse entrepreneurs and much more,” Edward Skyler, head of enterprise services and public affairs, wrote in an accompanying blog post. “None of this changes the past, but it can help make for a more equitable future.”