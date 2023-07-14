Citi’s Second-Quarter Profit Slides 36% Amid Economic Uncertainty
Citi CEO Jane Fraser continues to shrink the footprint of the global banking giant
Citigroup's profits for the second quarter slid 36% as high interest rates and inflation squeezed the industry, but the report was slightly better than the markets expected.
Citi CEO Jane Fraser called it a strong earnings report amid a "challenging economic backdrop."
Citi’s net income plunged to $2.9 billion in the second quarter, a 36% drop from $4.5 billion in the same three months last year, according to results released by the nation’s third-largest bank on Friday morning.
The bank generated $19.4 billion in revenue, slightly down from $19.6 billion last year.
Citi earned $1.33 per share for the quarter, slightly beating analysts' estimate of $1.31, according to data tracked by Morningstar.
Fraser is continuing her quest to shrink the global financial giant’s footprint after selling off its consumer banking businesses throughout Asia and South America in 2022 — whether the U.S. economy devolves into an actual recession or slowing M&A activity dampens investment banking revenue throughout the sector. That smaller size will be especially important as lenders face the specter of the Fed raising mandated liquidity levels for banks in the wake of the March crisis that led to the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.
But Fraser has sounded sanguine about the overall health of both the U.S. economy and banking sector in recent weeks.
“Large banks are in very strong health,” she said at the Fortune CEO Summit just month. “So, the typical amplifiers of a recession just aren't in place.”
