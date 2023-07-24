Citadel’s Ken Griffin Is Building a Real Estate Empire in Florida and Beyond

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin’s pandemic real estate buying spree has yet to end.

Last year, the $51 billion Citadel announced it would relocate its headquarters from Chicago to Miami. Griffin’s personal investment followed. By September, it was reported that Citadel CEO Griffin owns at least $1.3 billion of residential and commercial real estate in South Florida alone.

Griffin added to his portfolio recently, with a $83 million, 50,000-square-foot office building at 125 Worth Avenue. Next door, 151 Worth Avenue is also owned by an entity tied to Citadel. Both properties were bought by Griffin, not Citadel.

However, those properties are worth pennies compared to Griffin’s other real estate investments.

Griffin paid $363 million for a lot at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive in Miami April 2022, plus another $20 million for a non-waterfront site at 1250 and 1260 Brickell Bay Drive. Another 28-story building at 1221 Brickell Avenue sold to Griffin for $286.5 million in June 2022.

That assemblage will be used for a skyscraper that will cost $1 billion to develop and stand over 1,000 feet tall — equipped with a helipad, marina and restaurants. Griffin aims to attract major tenants, like Apple, to the office when completed.

“We’re not sort of in — we’re all in,” Griffin said in an interview with Bloomberg in September.

And he’s not just all in professionally, although Citadel also signed a long-term lease for 95,000 square feet in 830 Brickell Plaza as part of its move.

As a Daytona Beach native, Griffin is no stranger to Florida. He’s been scooping up residences in the state for the past decade. His history of investment set him up for the real estate rat race that occurred during the pandemic, when affluent buyers flocked to the state, driving up the price of homes.

Griffin was already ahead by the time lockdown hit.

In 2012, Griffin began plotting his massive Palm Beach estate. He had plans to build a one-story beachfront mansion, longer than a football field, on a series of sites, however he canceled those plans in 2017.

He continued to acquire Palm Beach real estate though. It’s estimated that he’s spent $450 million and seven years on the 25 acre estate, with plans for eight of the acres to house an oceanfront mansion.

In 2015, Griffin paid $60 million for two penthouses at the ultra-luxury Faena House in Miami Beach. During the pandemic, he sold the units and suffered a $13.8 million loss.

Instead, Griffin invested elsewhere. While many were still isolating in lockdown, Griffin began investing in Star Island. In August 2020, he spent $37 million for a double lot at 11 and 12 Star Island Drive. Then, as he offloaded the Faena House condos, he paid $25 million for 10 Star Island Drive next door. At the end of 2021, he set a record for the most spent on a Miami-Dade County home, when he spent $75 million for a Star Island site adjacent to his assemblage.

That record didn’t last long. Griffin shelled out nearly $107 million for a waterfront estate in Coconut Grove, making it the largest Florida sale outside of Palm Beach.

Griffin has also been reportedly tied to other Star Island properties, including the $32.5 million purchase of 13 Star Island Drive and $24 million purchase of 14 Star Island Drive, which he sold to ex-Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in October. The latter was appraised at $44 million.

Griffin has a history of pricey real estate investments. After all, he is the buyer behind the costliest single residential sale in the U.S. — the $240 million quadruplex at 220 Central Park South on New York City’s Billionaire’s Row, which Griffin bought in 2019.

He’s shattered other records too. He paid the most ever in Chicago for his nearly $59 million apartment at the building No. 9 Walton. Regardless of whether the 2018 sale is considered one combined purchase or a series of individual sales, the penthouse unit alone cost over $21 million, beating the prior 2014 record of $19.5 million by Groupon Co-Founder Eric Lefkofsky.

In 2019, the most expensive home sold in London in over a decade was 3 Carlton Gardens, which Griffin bought for $122 million. The record came despite Brexit fears causing real estate prices in the country to drop.

Griffin was also ahead of the curve of the pandemic-era rush to the Hamptons. Just months before Covid-19 struck the country, he was already in talks to buy Calvin Klien’s seven-acre property in Southampton. The deal closed in March 2020 and cost $84.44 million. After, Hamptons supply diminished and prices skyrocketed.

A portfolio of such mass is hard to calculate, especially given a lack of transparency with properties hidden through LLCs and deals done off-market.