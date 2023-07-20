Citadel Drops New Swag on Traders: Custom Nike Air Force 1s
The Wall Street fashion game is on this summer with financiers rocking the bespoke $130 sneakers
Sure, working at one of the most powerful financial firms on the face of the Earth is cool, but it’s a whole lot cooler if you have custom luxury sneakers to brag about it on your behalf.
Thanks to one eagle-eyed tweeter, we now have evidence that same employees of $62 billion hedge fund titan Citadel are walking around with $130 customized Nike Air Force 1’s on their money-moving feet.
“It’s absolutely wild that Citadel branded Air Force One Lows exist,” Twitter user @SquirtleCapital tweeted Tuesday evening. “And even more wild that people are wearing them in public.”
Accompanying the Wall Street fashion commentary were two pics of what appears to be a New York City subway user commuting in a pair of pristine white AF1s with the Citadel crown logo emblazoned on the side.
The tweet garnered some very spirited engagement from finance and streetwear aficionados.
“Incredible,” tweeted user @RobertMSterling, speculating that Citadel’s hedge fund rivals would be jealous of their sneaker drip. “The bois at Point72 can only dream of swag like that.”
Custom Air Force 1s are available for sale on the Nike site for $130. It's unclear if adding a logo comes at an extra cost.
A person familiar with Citadel’s branded fashion game confirmed that the Citadel kicks are authentic and that only some lucky financiers on specific teams received them.
While Citadel interns might not have been receiving new sneakers, they can likely afford to have a pair made on their own dime. Bloomberg reported last month that trainees of Citadel's billionaire founder Ken Griffin are making $120 an hour this summer.
But as the tweeted photo made clear, Citadel workers who missed out on custom Nikes could be repping their fund in other ways. The Subway rider risking the cleanliness of their bright-white status symbols was also toting the original piece of Wall Street status bling: a blue canvas Citadel banker bag.
