Cigarette Sales Continue to Fall for Marlboro Maker Altria

Sales fell by more than 8% year-over-year to about 21 billion cigarettes in the second quarter

Bruce Gil
The company’s flagship brand Marlboro saw a shipment decrease of 7.6% to 18 billion cigarettes.Mario Tama/Getty Images

For the second straight quarter this year, the largest tobacco maker in the U.S. said cigarette sales significantly fell, Altria said in releasing its second quarter earnings Tuesday morning.

Total cigarette sales in the second quarter fell by over 8% year-over-year to about 21 billion cigarettes from roughly 23 billion cigarettes in same period last year.

"We believe the cumulative effect of high inflation over the past several quarters impacted adult tobacco consumers behaviors, discretionary income and spending," said the company in the report. "Despite these factors, our leading tobacco brands remained resilient and we continued to observe significant brand loyalty in the tobacco space overall."

The company's flagship brand Marlboro saw a shipment decrease of 7.6% to 18.5 billion cigarettes from 20 billion the in the same quarter last year.

In its first quarter of 2023, Altria saw 11% percent drop in shipments to 18 billion cigarettes from 21 billion cigarettes in the same quarter the year before.

The company said the lower volume shipment was partially offset by higher pricing.

Philip Morris International also reported lower cigarette sales in their second quarter earnings report in July. The global company sold 157 billion packs of cigarettes during the quarter, falling by 0.4% from the same time last year.

Altria's net revenues for the second quarter fell 0.5% to $6.51 billion, compared with $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

Operating income decreased 6% to $2.9 billion, compared to $3.1 billion during the same three months last year.

Adjusted earnings per share came at $1.31, slightly above analysts' expectations of $1.30 a share, according to estimates tracked by FactSet.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

