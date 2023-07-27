Chipotle’s Powerful New Robot Can Make Your Entire Burrito Bowl - The Messenger
Chipotle’s Powerful New Robot Can Make Your Entire Burrito Bowl

Chipotle plans to use the 'Makeline' robot which can make 350 meals an hour

Laura Bratton
Chipotle’s Hyphen-Makeline uses advanced robotics and a customized operating system.Chipotle

First came the Chippy, then the Autocado. Now Chipotle is testing a new robot that goes far beyond basic tortilla chips and guacamole.

The Makeline is a capable of assembling your entire burrito bowl, and it's coming to a Chipotle restaurant near you in the not too distant future, executives told investors Wednesday.

Think Autocado on steroids.

The fast-casual Mexican eatery has been testing the digitized meal-making assembly line for months. Designed by kitchen tech company Hyphen, it can produce over 350 meals per hour, executives said. The robot, which uses advanced robotics, is currently being used at Chipotle’s Cultivate Center in California, where the company tests new recipes and technology and could be rolled out across the U.S. in the next 12 to 18 months.

“It's fun to see it actually producing bowls,” said Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s Chief Financial Officer.

Hartung said the company is still working out the kinks, like getting the Makeline to put together burrito bowls accurately and get them to customers in the correct order. He said it’s a “top priority” for the company to get the technology into restaurants sooner rather than later.

"It's one thing to run it in our Cultivate Center; it's another thing to run it in a restaurant," he said.  The company plans to use the Makeline to handle digital orders while employees would handle in-person orders.

The Mexican grill chain has announced a wide array of gadgets and machinery that will ramp up production. The Autocado which is also still in development, can cut, core and peel a batch of avocados in half the time it currently takes employees. It announced its tortilla chip-making robot, Chippy, in early 2022. 

Robot technology could offer the company a chance to drive down costs associated with labor. Chipotle is expecting a 30% rise in costs in the third quarter due to rising food prices, specifically for beef and avocados. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, pushing down its stock 9% in intraday trading.

