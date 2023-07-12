Chipotle Is Developing a Guacamole Robot, the ‘Autocado’

Will the guacamole still be extra if it's made by a robot?
Chipotle announced on Wednesday that the company is in the process of developing a robot coined the "autocado" to automate the production of its famous guacamole. The "autocado" prototype has the capacity to cut, core and peel a batch of avocados, a process which currently takes 50 minutes when done by a human.
The company said that the guacamole process is "time consuming and less favorable among crew workers."
The autocado can work on 25 pounds of avocados at once and only requires a human to mash and add extra ingredients to make the guacamole. The process, if successful, will reduce guacamole production time by 50%.
- Chipotle’s Powerful New Robot Can Make Your Entire Burrito Bowl
- Lily Collins as Polly Pocket? Dark Barney? Mattel Plans Next Big Nostalgic Hit
- Florida Chipotle Becomes Internet-Famous for Yelp Reviews Accusing Employee of Sleeping With Married Customers
- Intel Pumps $9 Million into AI Humanoid Robot Startup Figure
- Robotic Warfare Is the Future of Conflict, as Ukraine Shows
This is not the only automated process the fast casual restaurant is testing. In March 2022, the company announced tests of its invention "Chippy" which uses AI technology to make tortilla chips. The robot is even programmed to season the chips "with a dusting of salt, and finish with a hint of fresh lime."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness