Chipotle Is Developing a Guacamole Robot, the ‘Autocado’

Will the guacamole still be extra if it's made by a robot?

Chipotle announced on Wednesday that the company is in the process of developing a robot coined the "autocado" to automate the production of its famous guacamole. The "autocado" prototype has the capacity to cut, core and peel a batch of avocados, a process which currently takes 50 minutes when done by a human.

The company said that the guacamole process is "time consuming and less favorable among crew workers."

The autocado can work on 25 pounds of avocados at once and only requires a human to mash and add extra ingredients to make the guacamole. The process, if successful, will reduce guacamole production time by 50%.

This is not the only automated process the fast casual restaurant is testing. In March 2022, the company announced tests of its invention "Chippy" which uses AI technology to make tortilla chips. The robot is even programmed to season the chips "with a dusting of salt, and finish with a hint of fresh lime."