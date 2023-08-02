China’s Struggling Economy Drags on Corporate Profits

China's slow economic recovery is dragging down company performance this earnings season as executives warn investors that slower-than-expected growth there is hurting bottom lines here and abroad.
Executives from Nissan, Unilever and Caterpillar told Wall Street analysts on earnings calls over the last two weeks that sales and demand in China are falling short.
Sales in China for American construction company Caterpillar, known for its yellow CAT heavy equipment, fell below the "typical 5% to 10%" of reported enterprise sales, CFO Andrew R.J. Bonfield said on an earnings call Tuesday. He said demand was down for its excavators.
Graeme Pitkethly, CFO of consumer goods giant Unilever, told investors last week "recovery in China is mixed, held back by weak consumer confidence and higher unemployment." He told journalists on a separate call last week that the company is seeing a "very cautious consumer in China," pointing to a downward trending property market and falling export, according to Reuters.
Makoto Uchiha, the Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co., reminded investors in its earnings call last week that the "biggest challenge lies in China." The carmaker decided to amend its market forecast for sales in China, projecting a downtick with sales falling year-on-year in the second quarter.
The Chinese economy reported that its industrial profits were down almost 17% in the first half of the year, with manufacturing also slowing.
