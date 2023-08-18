China’s Flailing Property Market Sparks Fears of ‘Lehman Moment’

China’s property woes are already showing signs of infecting its financial sector. Now investors are worried that the world’s second-largest-economy could have its own Lehman Brothers-style contagion, which could threaten the financial health of other important sectors in China's economy.

Zhongrong International Trust Co., one of the largest entities in China’s shadow-banking sector with, $108 billion in assets at the end of 2022, recently missed $14 million in payments to a handful of publicly listed companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The firm is partly owned by Chinese financial conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, which now has 30 overdue products, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Two Shanghai-listed companies, Nacity Property Service Group and KBC Corp, said in exchange filings last weekend that they had not received the scheduled payments from Zhongrong on maturing investments.

Wang Qiang, board secretary of Zhongrong, said the company has no immediate plans to complete the payments because “its short-term liquidity has suddenly dried up,” according to Bloomberg.

China’s shadow banking industry, also referred to as its “trust industry,” managed $2.9 trillion in assets as of March 31 and has long provided funding for property developers, according to the Journal.

These recent developments follow financial turmoil at Evergrande Property Group and Country Garden Holdings, two of China’s largest property developers. Evergrande filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Thursday. On Aug. 11, Country Garden announced that it expects net losses anywhere between $6.1 billion and $7.4 billion for the first half of 2023.

The fear is that Zhongrong could be the canary in a coal mine if property sector distress spreads to the rest of China’s economy, much like the September 2008 bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers — then the fourth largest U.S. investment bank — triggered a massive stock market downturn that morphed into a global financial crisis.

“The worry is that a ‘Lehman moment’ beckons, threatening the solvency of China’s financial system,” Xiaoxi Zhang, a Chinese finance analyst at Gavekal Research wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

While “regulatory vigilance” makes a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis unlikely, debt strains from developers associated with the property market’s current turmoil appears to be spreading throughout the country’s economy, she wrote.

China has been struggling to boost its sluggish post-pandemic economic recovery. The country fell into deflation in July, its National Statistics Bureau reported on Aug. 9.