China’s Exports Plunge 12.4%, The Steepest Decline in More Than Three Years

China’s exports fell 12.4% in June compared to the year before, according to data released Thursday from China’s Customs Bureau. The decline follows another steep drop the month before. In May, exports were down 7.5%.

The slide is the fastest decline for exports from the world's second-largest economy since the Covid-19 pandemic began three years ago, according to Reuters. Analysts say the latest number reflects a weakening global economy buffeted by high-interest rates and low consumer demand for goods.

"The global downturn in goods demand will continue to weigh on exports," Capital Economics economist Zichun Huang told Reuters.

As countries continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation down, it’s unlikely that global demand for Chinese goods will rise enough to help boost China's recovering economy, according to Bloomberg.

Exports from China declined all around the world. Shipments to the U.S. fell 24%, the 11th consecutive month of decline, Bloomberg reported. Exports to South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., Germany and Canada all slipped by double digits.

Exports account for one fifth of China’s economy, according to Reuters.

"Soft exports and deflationary pressure will add to calls for stimulus, but I don't think the scale of support will be enormous," Xu Tianchen, a senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told Reuters.

China Premier Li Qiang has said that the country’s economic policies will be “targeted, comprehensive and well-coordinated." So far, Qiang hasn’t announced any specific changes.

"The big question in the next few months is whether domestic demand can rebound without much stimulus," Pinpoint Asset Management Chief Economist Zhiwei Zhang told Reuters.