China’s Economy Extends Struggle to Recover From The Pandemic

China said Thursday its industrial profits fell 16.8% in the first half of the year, less than the 18.8% plunge over January-May — but still evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Industrial profits shrank by 8.3% in June from a year before, narrowing from a 12.6% year-on-year drop in May, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Historically the world’s largest exporter of goods and world’s biggest trading partner, China is a driver of jobs and manufacturing around the world.

The figures underscore China’s flailing recovery since COVID-19 burst onto the world stage in late 2020-early 2021 and brought much of the global economy to a near-halt. China reopened its own economy last December. The People’s Bank of China, the nation’s central bank, has been attempting to kick start things through a monetary loosening campaign by lowering key interest rates.

The country reported on July 17 that gross domestic product grew a less-than-expected 6.3% in the second quarter of 2023 from a year earlier. While that was an improvement on 4.5% in the first quarter, it fell short of expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had projected a 7.3% increase in GDP in the second quarter.

China’s factory activity declined in June for a third consecutive month, and its services sector saw the lowest activity since Beijing ended its strict pandemic lockdown last December.

Many Wall Street banks, including UBS, HSBC, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, recently slashed their outlooks for China. Nikkei Asia, a Japan-based financial publication, wrote July 6 that Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank, had in June lowered its China growth forecast to 5.1% from 5.3%. “The post-COVID recovery has rapidly lost steam, the property sector has failed to recover, along with strong export headwinds and worsening geopolitical tensions," Nikkei cited Nomura as saying.

S&P Global recently revised upward its China GDP growth forecast to 5.2% from 5.0%. But it reduced its prior forecast for 2024 to 5.6% from 5.8%.

The World Bank expects Chinese GDP to rebound to 5.1% this year from a weak 3% in 2022. But last year’s figure was dismally low — the nation has averaged more than 9% a year since opening up its economy to the world in 1978. Chinese officials had forecast 5% growth last year, roughly half of historic rate.

Hui Shan, Goldman Sachs’ chief China economist, told a bank podcast on July 6 that she saw an “entrenched and pervasive lack of confidence playing out in the Chinese economy.” Allison Nathan, a senior Goldman research strategist, told the same event that “hopes that China's reopening would power the global economy have been quickly dashed.”

Earlier this month, officials at China’s central bank said there is “ample policy room” to continue their monetary easing campaign to deal with looming deflation and a paralyzed property market.