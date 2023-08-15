‘China’s Blackstone’ Misses Payments, Faces Government Scrutiny

A company often dubbed “China’s Blackstone” is in hot water, raising fears about the health of the Chinese economy.

The Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co., one of the country's largest asset management groups, has missed payments on some investments and is now under government scrutiny, according to multiple new reports.

Following news of the missed payments, Chinese regulators set up a task force to investigate possible contagion within the nation’s banking sector, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation.

The wealth management firm has holdings that are worth roughly $138 billion, according to Bloomberg. It started as a lumber company in 1995.

Zhongzhi has a 33% stake in the Zhongrong International Trust — another massive Chinese wealth management company. Three other firms also said they missed payments from both Zhongzhi and Zhongrong on Aug. 11, according to the Washington Post.

An unverified letter circulating on social media, which Zhongzhi representatives claim is a fake, says the payments amount to roughly $31 billion, the Post reported.

China's housing market, which was driven by cheap credit for years as the nation's economy grew, is now in free fall. Sales of new homes plunged 33% in July compared to a year ago, according to CNN.

Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant Global Advisors, told Bloomberg that the missed payments are likely due to sales of investment products linked to real estate. This is “the one that everyone knew was going to blow up,” he said.

News of Zhongzhi's financial woes broke shortly after the news that Country Garden, one of China’s top property developers, suspended trading on Monday. The move created speculation that the company was preparing to restructure its debt to avoid default, according to CNN.

Troubles at the country’s financial giant comes at a perilous time for the world’s second largest economy. China’s economic growth is stagnating as it deals with the fallout from COVID lockdowns, according to Business Insider.

The government has stopped reporting some economic data as the picture worsens. After youth unemployment soared to a record 21.3% in June, the government said it would simply stop releasing that figure.