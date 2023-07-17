China Reports Slower 2nd Quarter GDP Growth Than Expected - The Messenger
Business.
China Reports Slower 2nd Quarter GDP Growth Than Expected

The second quarter GDP results, for year over year, fell behind analysts expectations by a full percentage point

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Unemployment rates in China for those aged 16 to 24 reached a new high, CNBC said. STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's market slowed and its unemployment rate rose in the second quarter, according to its National Bureau of Statistics.

The second largest economy in the world showed an uptick of only 0.8% in gross domestic product for the period, to according to its seasonally adjusted quarter-over-quarter results.

Its gross domestic product rose slightly, to 6.3%, from 4.5% in the first quarter of the year, which was lower than expected. Analysts had predicted the year-over-year figure would hit 7.3%, according to Reuters

The statistics bureau noted that China was "faced with a [a] complex and grave international environment" in the first half of the year. Consumer goods retail sales increased 2.4% from the start of the year.

China also saw only a 0.8% uptick in industrial production from the first quarter of the year.

Employment rates also showed signs of a slowdown. In both May and June, 5.2% of those living in urban areas were jobless. Unemployment among people aged 16 to 24 reached a new high of 21.3% in June, according to CNBC.

China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, including the shutdown of its major financial hub, Shanghai, has hit its economy hard, according to CNN. There is talk of additional stimulus that could provide more financial support for both consumers and infrastructure, Reuters reported.

