China Falls Into Deflation As Its Economic Recovery Sinks

Consumer prices in China declined for the first time in more than two years, as the country struggles to kickstart its sputtering economy.
After holding steady in recent months, the country’s year-over-year Consumer Price Index fell 0.3% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics of China announced on Wednesday. Dong Lijuan, a statistician at the bureau, chalked up the decline to a difficult comparison to the year-ago numbers and said the CPI decline will likely prove to be a short-term phenomenon.
China is now facing the exact opposite problem that has bedeviled the U.S. and the U.K.: deflation.
The People’s Bank of China, the nation’s central bank, has adopted a monetary policy easing campaign, slashing key interest rates to inject liquidity into the economy and encourage spending, in an attempt to boost its sluggish post-pandemic economic recovery.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, reopened last December following strict pandemic-era measures that brought most of the country’s operations to a grinding halt. Recent economic indicators have shown just how much it has struggled to regain its footing.
In July, the country said its economy expanded 6.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. While the growth marked an improvement from the first quarter's 4.5%, it fell short of projections polled by Reuters, which put GDP growth at 7.3% for the quarter.
China also saw a 16.8% drop in industrial profits in the first half of this year, with year-over-year industrial profits shrinking 8.3% in June, the country reported on July 27. Youth unemployment, however, has seen string of record highs, hitting 21.3% in June, up from 17.3% of 16 to 24 year olds unemployed at the beginning of this year.
