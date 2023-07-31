Take a Sneak Peek at Chick-fil-A’s New Drive-Under Elevated Kitchen

A radical redesign of Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru is set to open in Atlanta in 2024.

Customers will soon drive under Chick-fil-A’s “elevated kitchen,” while cooks prepare their Spicy Deluxe Sandwiches, waffle fries and Chicken Minis overhead.

The new concept will have twice as much kitchen capacity as today's Chick-fil-As, spokesperson Brownlee Hopkins told The Messenger in an email.

The Southern fast food chain’s redesign will also include its first-ever four-lane drive-thru that can hold up to 75 cars. Guests will place their orders with real humans rather than through a microphone. Employees will also deliver the orders by hand, the company said.

An inside look at Chick-fil-A's new walk-up restaurant concept being rolled out in New York City next year. Chick-fil-A

“The elevated drive-thru concept will level up the experience for all guests, no matter which ordering option they choose,” Hopkins said.

The Atlanta-based company, which has more than 2,400 restaurants nationwide, is also testing a new walk-up design for big cities that have more sidewalk foot-traffic. Guests will have to order ahead online and pick up their meals in person. These restaurants aim for speed and efficiency, with no in-person sales or drink fountains, according to a Chick-fil-A video provided to The Messenger.

“We use [a customer's] GPS location in their app, which gives the restaurant heads up and decreases the customer's time inside the restaurant,” the company’s head of customer digital experience, Morgan Anderer, said in the video.

Chick-fil-A’s walk-up restaurant will launch in New York City in 2024.

Both of its new designs focus on digital ordering, which the company said makes up half of its total sales in certain markets, though it did not specify which markets.

A rendering of the inside of Chick-fil-A's new walk-up restaurant design being tested in New York City next year. Chick-fil-A

“Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait-time," Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of restaurant design, said in a company press release.