Chevron Profits Fall by More than 43%, Citing Fluctuating Oil Prices

Chevron's second-quarter profit was slashed nearly in half as energy prices dwindled, the company said in releasing its second-quarter earnings report Friday.

Chevron reported a net income of $6.57 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an estimated decline of about 43% when compared to the $11.62 billion it made last year. Earnings per share are $2.91, compared to the $3.08 reported, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Chevron booked $48.9 billion in total revenue during the second quarter of 2023, a decline from the $68.76 billion it earned last year.

“We expect next quarter’s production to be roughly flat before growing again in the fourth quarter,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said during the company’s earnings call on Friday.

Chevron’s downturn in profits is part of an industrywide trend, with other major oil companies including ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies, also reporting steep falls in their second-quarter profits, driven by a decline in energy prices.

Despite soaring demand for oil and gas in 2022, led in part by geopolitical events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which raised concerns about supply shortages in the market, energy prices have since fallen substantially. However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts prices will rise in the near future.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Wirth told analysts the company's production decrease is primarily due to “planned turnarounds,” related to the Gorgon Stage Two project, as well as its recent agreement to acquire PDC Energy.

In May, the San Ramon, California-based company said it would acquire PDC Energy, an independent oil and gas company, in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, according to a company statement. The deal is expected to increase Chevron’s cash reserves by $1 billion.

In June, the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project said the company and its partners had started producing natural gas, expanding the project’s gas-gathering network, according to a company statement. The development, considered one of Australia’s largest resource projects, is designed to supply liquefied natural gas to consumers in the Asia Pacific region while also providing domestic gas to the Western Australia region.

Most recently, on July 23, Chevron made a series of leadership changes, including the decision to waive its mandatory retirement age of 65. As part of the changes, Chief Technology Officer Eimear Bonner is expected to take over as chief financial officer in March 2024 when the current CFO, Pierre Breber, retires.