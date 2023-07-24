Chevron CEO to Stay on Past Retirement Age   - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Chevron CEO to Stay on Past Retirement Age  

The CFO will retire next year, however

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chevron CEO Michael Wirth hasn’t turned 63 yet, but he will stay on past the retirement age of 65.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Chevron reinforced its support for Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth, announcing Sunday that the major U.S. oil company will waive its mandatory retirement age so he can stay at the helm for at least a few more years.

Wirth, who will turn 63 later this year, would otherwise have had to retire at the age of 65, the company said in a statement. In addition, Chief Technology Officer Eimear Bonner will succeed Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber when Breber retires next year.

“I appreciate the Board’s support for the strategy and the executive team we have put in place and am proud of the progress Chevron has made to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon,” Wirth said in announcing various leadership changes stemming from Breber's retirement. “We remain committed to responsible energy leadership as we adapt to an evolving landscape.”

Breber, 58, is planning to retire on March 1, 2024 after 35 years at the company, and Bonner, a 24-year veteran, will become the second female CFO in the company’s 143-year-old history. 

Read More

Besides being CTO, Bonner runs the Chevron Technical Center. Balaji Krishnamurthy, vice president of Strategy & Sustainability, will succeed Bonner as vice president of Chevron’s Technical Center, driving the company's development of technologies.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.