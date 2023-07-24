Chevron CEO to Stay on Past Retirement Age  

Chevron reinforced its support for Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth, announcing Sunday that the major U.S. oil company will waive its mandatory retirement age so he can stay at the helm for at least a few more years.
Wirth, who will turn 63 later this year, would otherwise have had to retire at the age of 65, the company said in a statement. In addition, Chief Technology Officer Eimear Bonner will succeed Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber when Breber retires next year.
“I appreciate the Board’s support for the strategy and the executive team we have put in place and am proud of the progress Chevron has made to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon,” Wirth said in announcing various leadership changes stemming from Breber's retirement. “We remain committed to responsible energy leadership as we adapt to an evolving landscape.”
Breber, 58, is planning to retire on March 1, 2024 after 35 years at the company, and Bonner, a 24-year veteran, will become the second female CFO in the company’s 143-year-old history.
Besides being CTO, Bonner runs the Chevron Technical Center. Balaji Krishnamurthy, vice president of Strategy & Sustainability, will succeed Bonner as vice president of Chevron’s Technical Center, driving the company's development of technologies.
