CAVA Shares Soar After Reporting Record Profits Since IPO - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

CAVA Shares Soar After Reporting Record Profits Since IPO

Restaurant-level profits at the Mediterranean fast-casual dining chain climbed 91.9%

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

CAVA's stock climbed 8.6% to $50.40 per share in pre-market trading Wednesday after recording a record profit Tuesday.

The Washington, DC based Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant reported earnings for the first time since it went public in June. CAVA Group, which aims to bring “heart health and humanity to food,” opened 16 restaurants and saw revenue soar 62.4% to $171.1 million from $105.3 million during the same period last year. Restaurant-level profits jumped 91.9%, to $44.6 million from the year-ago quarter.

CAVA dips
CAVA went public at $22 per share in June.CAVA Group

“Our results in the second quarter demonstrated the power of our restaurant operating model and the growing appeal of the Mediterranean category, which we are defining,” CEO Brett Shulman said in a statement.

CAVA's menu includes make-your-own Mediterranean bowls.
CAVA’s menu includes make-your-own Mediterranean bowls.CAVA Group

The company now has 279 restaurants in 25 states from coast to coast. Same-restaurant sales grew 18.2% in the three months ending June 30, and CAVA expects to open 65 to 70 new restaurants by the end of the fiscal year, with same restaurant sales growth of 13 to 15%.

CAVA added that it continues to convert old Zoe’s Kitchen locations, which the chain acquired its former Mediterranean restaurant competitor in 2018 for about $300 million.

Read More

Its stock surged as much as 12% after reporting earnings. The pre-market trading in its shares is a substantial increase from its IPO price of $22 per share. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.