CAVA Shares Soar After Reporting Record Profits Since IPO

CAVA's stock climbed 8.6% to $50.40 per share in pre-market trading Wednesday after recording a record profit Tuesday.

The Washington, DC based Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant reported earnings for the first time since it went public in June. CAVA Group, which aims to bring “heart health and humanity to food,” opened 16 restaurants and saw revenue soar 62.4% to $171.1 million from $105.3 million during the same period last year. Restaurant-level profits jumped 91.9%, to $44.6 million from the year-ago quarter.

CAVA went public at $22 per share in June. CAVA Group

“Our results in the second quarter demonstrated the power of our restaurant operating model and the growing appeal of the Mediterranean category, which we are defining,” CEO Brett Shulman said in a statement.

CAVA’s menu includes make-your-own Mediterranean bowls. CAVA Group

The company now has 279 restaurants in 25 states from coast to coast. Same-restaurant sales grew 18.2% in the three months ending June 30, and CAVA expects to open 65 to 70 new restaurants by the end of the fiscal year, with same restaurant sales growth of 13 to 15%.

CAVA added that it continues to convert old Zoe’s Kitchen locations, which the chain acquired its former Mediterranean restaurant competitor in 2018 for about $300 million.

Its stock surged as much as 12% after reporting earnings. The pre-market trading in its shares is a substantial increase from its IPO price of $22 per share.