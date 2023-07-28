Cardholders Sue Amex, Bank of America for Jumping the Gun on Interest Rate Hikes

Lawsuits filed against American Express and Bank of America this week allege the two companies prematurely raised interest rates on their credit cards, excessively charging their cardholders as the Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates over the past 17 months.

The two major credit card issuers are accused of unlawfully raising the variable interest rate on their cards before the prime rate — on which their own rates are based — actually increased. The prime rate goes up whenever the Fed’s benchmark rate rises, and the issuers were illegally applying those increases to an entire billing cycle, rather than only to the period after the increase occurred, cardholders said in two separate suits seeking class-action status.

“The massive income generated by high, double-digit interest rates imposed on cardholders — combined with the power of compound interest — creates an incentive for card issuers, including the defendant, to increase interest rates whenever possible,” the cardholders said in each of the suits, both filed in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday.

“Profits are especially easy to generate if credit card issuers can increase their cardholders’ interest rates faster than the borrowing rates in the marketplace.”

The suits underscore how quickly borrowing costs have risen since last year, as the Fed moved quickly to stifle price inflation that reached a four-decade high. It has raised its benchmark fed funds rate 11 times since March 2022 in the fastest spike since the 1980s.

The Credit Card Accountability, Responsibility, and Disclosure Act of 2009 says card issuers don’t have to give 45 days notice of rate changes if the rate moves in tandem with a third party index or benchmark like the prime rate that the issuer does not control. American Express and Bank of America don’t qualify for that exception, however, because their credit card agreements explicitly say the prime rate is retroactively applied to the entire billing period, the cardholders said in the lawsuits.

The 11 increases have boosted the fed funds rate by 5.25 percentage points, and the prime rate has risen in tandem, going from 3.25% to 8.5% — the highest it’s been since 2001.

Most variable rates on credit cards are a formula: the prime rate plus a fixed percentage. For example, if a card carries a rate of prime plus 12%, it would have been 15.25% prior to the Fed’s recent increases and is at 20.5% now.

The cardholder suits didn't say how much they alleged the banks had overcharged them, but for some perspective, 20.5% versus 15.25% translates to about $440 more in interest if a cardholder with a $3,000 card balance paid it off in $100 monthly payments.

A spokesperson for Bank of America declined to comment and a spokesperson for American Express didn’t respond to a request for comment.