Can’t Find a Home to Buy? You’re Not Alone. Sales Continued to Languish in June

Frustrated at how little there is on the market these days? Join the club. Fewer homes around the U.S. sold last month, yet another sign that the hot real estate market of the pandemic era is now firmly behind us.
The 3.3% decrease from May reflected an annualized pace of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday — the slowest pace since January, when it hit a 12-year low. Economists expected 4.2 million, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.
Sales that easily topped 6 million a month during much of the pandemic buying craze haven’t been the same since the record low mortgage rates of 2020 and 2021. Fueled by inflation, rates have more than doubled in just 18 months, making inflated prices even less affordable for many house hunters. Plus, a shortage of homes on the market has only gotten worse as homeowners who might otherwise move cling to those super-low interest rates.
There were just 1.08 million homes for sale at the end of June, matching May’s level but the least for any June in records going back to 1999. Since the pandemic began, the inventory of listings has been running at about a half to a third of what was typical in decades prior.
“There are simply not enough homes for sale,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The market can easily absorb a doubling of inventory.”
The median price for a home in June was $410,200, the second-highest price of all time and down 0.9% from the all-time high set a year earlier, NAR said.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.7% in June, according to Freddie Mac data — more than twice the roughly 3% offered during much of the pandemic.
