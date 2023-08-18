Cannabis Sales in New York State Are Booming, Say Dispensaries and Producers 

Cannabis dispensaries in New York State and large marijuana producers such as Tilray Brands are reporting strong sales this year.
New York State opened its first recreational marijuana dispensary, Housing Works Cannabis, in New York City in December 2022. Since then 22 more have opened in the state, each averaging $200,000 to $400,000 in weekly sales according to estimates by Christopher Alexander, executive director of the state’s Office Of Cannabis Management, at a forum in East Islip Wednesday, Newsday reported.
Strain Stars, a dispensary in Long Island, sees an average of 1,100 customers a day each spending around $100, according to the cannabis management office.
The U.S. market for legal cannabis is expected to grow by 12% to $29.6 billion by the end of this year, according to a June report from the industry’s leading research firm, BDSA. Sales in New York State are expected to reach $631 million by the end of 2023, the firm said.
Tilray Brands, based in New York City, reported a 21% increase in cannabis sales for the quarter ending May 31, to $64 million compared to $53 million in the same period the year prior, according to the company’s latest quarterly earnings report.
- NYC Weed Dispensaries Shut Down by Police, Reopen for Business Next Day
- Anti-Cannabis Groups File Lawsuit to Overturn Legalization in New York
- Illicit Cannabis is Cannibalizing the Regulated Market
- NY Judge Blocks New Cannabis Licenses After Disabled Veterans Claim Discrimination
- New York Considers Selling Marijuana at Farmer’s Markets to Address Oversupply
- Germany Takes Big Step Toward Legal Sale of Cannabis
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness