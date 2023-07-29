Canadian Port Labor Union Rejects Contract, Potentially Worsening US Supply Chain Problems

Supply chain issues are likely to worsen in the coming months after Canadian port laborers struck down a proposed contract that would have ended 28 days of contract disputes.

The 7,500 dock workers of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have been on strike notice since July 1 but stopped picketing after 14 days at the request of Canada’s Minister of Labor. The workers were striking work at two of Canada’s three busiest ports, the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Prince Rupert.

A number of U.S. companies have been affected by the strike. The Ohio-based Chemical Solvents, which uses one of the affected ports for its Asian imports such as paints and cleaning agents, said significant delays are “going to be a problem” according to CNBC. Both ports are popular destinations for Asian imports because their rail service is faster than the ports of Seattle or Tacoma.

Eric Byers, the president of the National Association of Chemical Distributors told the outlet that “there are millions of dollars of chemicals" stranded on the water.

A litany of chemicals used in everything from laundry detergent and draining cleaning products to toothpaste and nail polish remover are among those “trapped” in the ports. Byers added that some chemical companies are expecting supply chain congestion to last until September or October.

A number of trade organizations ranging from the American Apparel and Footwear Association and the National Retail Federation to The Toy Association, formerly known as Toy Manufacturers of America, have said the strike has affected their member businesses.

Earlier this month, Byers told Freight Waves that members of the NACD were forced to rebook their products through U.S. West Coast ports, adding an extra 10 to 14 days of transit time. There have been 17 port swaps and thirteen diversions since the strike began, stranding $12 billion in freight on the water, according to data cited by CNBC.

Those two weeks of active picketing upended operations at the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Prince Rupert have caused trade disruptions valued at $10.6 billion, according to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The strike has also impacted railway traffic, which was down nearly 12% on Canadian rails and 3.2% on U.S. rails last week, according to the Association of American Railroads. The AAR had seen a 46% decline in freight rail traffic entering the U.S. from Canada during the first week of the strike.

The transportation of several goods such as chemicals, including oil and petroleum products, nonmetallic minerals and wood and lumbar products was delayed. Some metallic minerals and grains were also affected, as well as a variety of finished goods including clothing and back-to-school items.

The Railway Association of Canada said that it will take three to five days for supply chains and networks to recover for every day of the strike, bringing the recovery time to between 40 and 72 days, according to Freight Waves.

After the union killed the contract, ILWU President Rob Ashton called on employees to return to the bargaining table and continue negotiations in a statement after the agreement was shot down. The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association did not respond to the union’s request but issued its own release.

“ILWU Canada’s inability to ratify a fair and balanced recommended tentative agreement has left Canadians, businesses and the entire supply chain in a perilous state that has cost billions and will further hurt affordability and increase costs for Canadians," the association said in a Friday statement.

The proposed agreement included a four-year package with a compounded wage increase of 19.2%, which would increase the median ILWU income from $136,00 to $162,00, without including benefits and pension, according to the BCMEA. It also included an 18.5% increase in a retirement lump sum payment, increasing the retirement payout in 2026 to $96,250 for retiring employees.

“We must bring stability back to our BC ports for the workers and businesses that depend on them,” Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Labour, said in a post on X.com, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

In another statement posted on Saturday, the minister said he directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to determine if the rejection of the proposed agreement has eliminated the possibility of a negotiation resolution. If the Industrial Relations Board agrees that there is no possibility of a resolution, O'Regan has directed the labor board to either impose a new collective bargaining agreement or final binding arbitration.

Earlier this week, at the International Longshoremen Association convention, ILA Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett took aim at the United States Maritime Alliance and employers who push for unfair contracts, while ILA President Harold Daggett called for a "global alliance" of dockworkers.

"We will not be silenced; we will not be broken. We will take a leap forward, not just for ourselves, but in honor of those warriors of the past, and for generations to come," Dennis Daggett said. "Let our collective voice echo through history, reminding the world that the power of labor can move mountains and shape the destiny of nations."