Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Who Says She Doesn’t Have a Car, Fined for Speeding

Freeland paid the $200 fine after speeding in her home province

Rocio Fabbro
Chrystia Freeland told reporters last month that she didn’t own a car.Carlos Tischler/Getty Images

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a self-described cyclist who says she doesn’t have a car, was fined around $200 for speeding.

Freeland was clocked going 82 miles per hour between two towns in her home province of Alberta and has since paid the ticket in full, Reuters reported, citing Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokesperson for Freeland.

Cuplinskas did not specify when the incident took place or what the speed limit was, Reuters reported. Alberta highways have a maximum speed limit of 68 mph. The story was first reported by Counter Signal, a Canadian alternative news site.

Freeland currently serves as deputy prime minister and finance minister. She represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto.

"A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don't actually own a car," she told reporters last month, according to Reuters. "I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway — it's actually healthier for our family.”

Freeland has been a proponent of Canada's so-called carbon tax. The country adopted its Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act in 2018 and has since implemented several schemes across the country to put “a price on carbon pollution.” Provinces and territories not included within the federal pricing system have implemented their own pricing plans.

On Aug. 8, business and environmental groups penned a letter to Freeland urging the Canadian government to speed up the enactment of its program to lock in revenues from carbon pricing, Bloomberg reported.

