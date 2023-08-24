Canada Is The Biggest Foreign Buyer Of American Assault Rifles and Semiautomatic Pistols - The Messenger
Canada Is The Biggest Foreign Buyer Of American Assault Rifles and Semiautomatic Pistols

From 2003 to 2021, gun crimes in Canada have more than doubled, while shootings surged 869%

Bruce Gil
A third of guns recovered in Canada and traced by U.S. law enforcement from 2017 to 2021 came into the country legally from the U.S.Getty

Canadian gun crimes are rising as the country’s imports of U.S. firearms skyrocket, according to a new Bloomberg investigation.

The number of U.S. semiautomatic pistols and assault rifles coming into Canada each year has soared in recent years from 6,205 in 2003 to more than 66,000 in 2022 — making Canada the biggest buyer of U.S. rapid-fire guns abroad, Bloomberg reported. 

From 2003 to 2021, gun crimes in Canada have more than doubled, while shootings surged 869%, according to Bloomberg. 

About one-third of guns recovered by Canada and traced by U.S. law enforcement from 2017 to 2021 came into the country legally from the U.S., according to a January report by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Twenty-five years ago, we’d see all the violence guns were causing in the U.S., shake our heads, and think ‘Maybe they’ll look at how much safer things are up here and become more like us,’” Wendy Cukier, co-founder of Canada’s Coalition told Bloomberg. “But, unfortunately, we’ve become more like them.”

In May, Canada’s Liberal government proposed new amendments to its proposed gun-control legislation that would create a technical definition for the type of assault-style firearms it aims to ban. 

Liberals were forced to withdraw some controversial amendments in February after opponents argued they unfairly targeted farmers and hunters, Canada Broadcasting Corp. reported. 

