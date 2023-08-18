Can These Cows Help Save the Planet?

Beef and dairy farming are two of the major sources of a potent planet-warming gas.

When cows exhale, they give off methane. It dissipates faster than its climate-changing counterpart carbon dioxide but has several times the heat-trapping potential of Co2.

Experts say the problem has no easy solutions. But Canadian cattle company Semex could prove them wrong.

Semex is trying to breed cows that give off less methane, and while it is claiming success, experts emphasize the complexity of the problem and say methane needs to be tackled in multiple ways.

Ben Loewith, a Canadian dairy farmer who has 480 cows he raises on 850 acres in Hamilton, Ontario, is a Semex client.

In June he artificially inseminated 107 cows with semen from cattle with a low-methane genetic trait.

“My understanding is the genetic trait is not correlated to health, and there is no correlation to longevity,” Loewith says.

Mike Lohuis, vice president for research and innovation at Semex, puts it another way: “A farmer can select for methane efficiency with zero impact on production.”

Semex began marketing bull semen with the low-methane trait in 80 countries this spring, boasting that cattle bred to exhibit those traits could reduce methane emissions by 20-30% by 2050. Lohuis supports that claim with data from Canada’s dairy regulators that shows bulls bred with the trait give off less methane.

Some experts, however, remain skeptical.

“Genetic selection is different [than other methods of methane mitigation] and I think it is, at best, premature to select for reduced methane,” says Chad Dechow, an associate professor of dairy genetics at Penn State University.

Methane is a byproduct of the digestion process. Cows naturally produce methane in the same way grass rotting on your lawn after it’s mowed produces methane, says Garland Dahlke, a research scientist at the University of Iowa who studies ruminate nutrition. (Ruminant animals such as cattle, sheep and goats have four-chambered stomachs.) “The cow doesn’t make the methane, it’s the bacteria” in the cow’s stomach, Dahlke says.

The extent of methane emissions from cattle and dairy also depends on who you ask.

“There's a lot of research that you can look at from different sources,” says Chris Wolf, an agricultural economist at Cornell University. “You have to keep in mind that some people have agendas” and use the measurement that most benefits them.

In 2006 the UN Food and Agriculture Organization found animal agriculture was responsible for 18% of planet warming emissions, a statistic that still appears online — in fact, as of today the Wikipedia entry for “greenhouse gas emissions for agriculture” cites this figure.

However, a chorus of experts have raised doubts about its veracity.

“Early assessment methods were flawed and were corrected to reflect land use changes,” says Frank Mitloehner, a professor in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis.

The UN eventually revised its finding down to 11%.

Cows are finicky eaters and are not always amenable to dietary changes that could reduce their methane emissions. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

But few dispute the notion that methane is a powerful contributor to climate change, and experts say any source of methane emissions must be addressed.

Methane from cattle husbandry can be reduced in a number of ways. However, most solutions to the dairy industry’s methane problem generally fall into one of three categories, each of which has barriers and drawbacks.

The first category is specialty feeds.

“An animal that eats straight fiber grass all the time is going to produce methane,” Dahlke says. But feed additives such as sugar and starch can break down methane before it leaves a cow’s stomach.

However, cows are finicky eaters and are not always amenable to dietary changes. Seaweed, for example, is one feed used to reduce methane.

“Cows don't like seaweed,” says Desiree Plata, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies the effects of methane emissions. “They're not interested in eating it.”

The second category includes technologies that dissipate methane in the air, but that solution is a particularly expensive one, experts say.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, includes monetary incentives for reducing methane emissions, including capturing it at the point of release. However, those incentives are largely intended for the oil and natural gas industries, two of the largest contributors to methane pollution.

Selective breeding is the third category, and experts say it is the most experimental. Semex' claims that it has reduced methane emissions from its bulls are not disputed by experts, but they say cattle emissions are tricky to measure.

Semex uses data collected by infrared sensors measuring methane in the cow’s milk. That method might not provide a complete picture, Dahlke says.

“Most of the methane is produced when they are resting,” he says. That means the byproduct would need to be measured constantly in the cow’s vicinity to accurately gauge methane emissions.

For his part, Lohuis agrees that methane emissions must be mitigated in a number of ways. “We don't propose that methane efficiency is the only way to do this,” he says. “This is one of the tools.”



