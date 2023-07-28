Can the Mustang and Other Muscle Cars Survive the Switch to an Electric World?

The original “pony car” changed the way people looked at vehicles after its 1964 New York World’s Fair debut.

Americans snapped up a whopping 1 million Mustangs during its first 18 months on the market, helping set fire to the U.S. sports car market. Even today, Ford boasts that it’s the best-selling sports car in the world — overseas buyers accounting for 22% of Mustang demand last year.

Promotional image of the Mustang at its debut in 1964. FPG/Getty Images

“It’s not a product. It’s a brand, and one of our strongest,” said Ford marketing manager Jim Owen, as he offered a glimpse of the automaker’s seventh-generation 2024 Mustang during a conversation with The Messenger at a media preview in Arcadia, California, last week.

Mustang has such an overwhelmingly lead that Chevrolet is dropping the also-ran Camaro, while Dodge will produce the last of its Charger and Challenger models this year.

And they’re not alone. The number of sports and muscle cars has been shrinking fast as sales tumble. Through the 1980s and 1990s, they collectively accounted for as much as 7% of U.S. new vehicle sales. Today, sports ad muscle cars clock in at barely more than 1%. And while the shift to sport-utility vehicles has caught much of the blame, there’s an even bigger threat as the industry transitions from internal combustion to: battery-electric vehicles.

Part of the thrill of owning a sports car is the deep connection drivers have with their vehicles. It touches on a motorist’s “inner beast,” said Stephanie Brinley, associate director of the AutoIntelligence unit of S&P Global Mobility. But with most EVs, “You’re just along for the ride.”

Hollywood has helped fuel America's love of muscle cars. The fugitive Kowalski, played by actor Barry Newman, next to his Dodge Challenger in a scene from the 1971 film 'Vanishing Point.' Source: Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Sports cars hit their peak when Baby Boomers were young. A product like the Mustang “is a life-stage vehicle and there are times in your life you can’t enjoy it … like I found out when I brought home my daughter after she was born,” said Mustang Brand Manager Owen.

As Boomers have aged, they’ve migrated to roomier SUVs — which are also found easier to get in and out of as they get older. “If you’re on a first-name basis with your orthopedist, a sports car isn’t for you,” said Eve Pickman, a freelance copywriter based in Birmingham, Michigan, who got rid of both a Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette when her knees went bad.

There are other reasons — like high insurance costs — why U.S. sports car sales have plunged from 644,223 in the U.S. in 2015 to a mere 265,271 last year, according to S&P Global Mobility.

But with the numbers expected to keep dipping, there’s a new threat, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal auto analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “The biggest challenge is losing the visceral appeal of a sports car.”

Neck-snapping acceleration is a hallmark of sports and muscle cars. But so are crisp shifts and the guttural roar of a high-powered gas engine. The 2024 Mustang GT can be ordered with a Performance Pack that amplifies the engine’s thunderous rumble when in Sport mode.

The future is here: the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, an electric version, (left) and the GT, a gas-powered model of the pony car Ford Motor Co.

“I need that part of the sportiness,” said Brett Scott, the mayor of the Detroit suburb of Pleasant Ridge. He’s owned numerous sports cars over the years — only trading in for a 523-hp Maserati Levante SUV because he has to take care of an aging mother who can’t climb into a low-slung Mustang or Porsche.

The 523-hp Maserati Levante SUV Courtesy of Maserati

But, so far, Scott — like many other aficionados — is resisting the switch to an EV. On the plus side, some new models have mind-boggling power, unlike earlier ones, such as the Nissan Leaf, often derided as “stone ponies.”

Croatian EV startup Rimac recently captured 22 world speed records with its 1813-hp, $2.2 million Nevera supercar. It hits 60 in 1.85 seconds, and tops out around 250 mph. In the mainstream, the new Kia EV6 GT, at 576 hp, hits 60 in 3.4 seconds, faster than some Porsche 911 trims.

Rimac Nevera's full-electric hypercar on at the Brussels Expo in January Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

But even with that level of performance, electric motors are, by nature, all but silent. And they normally use single-gear transmissions. For many sports car fans, those "limitations" are deal-breakers.

Automakers are seeking ways to rev up the EV adrenaline. Models like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQE AMG provide digital soundtracks linked to speed and acceleration. The problem is that they sound more Jetsons than drag strip.

Dodge is looking to make things sound more visceral when it launches an all-electric muscle car based on the Charger Daytona SRT concept next year. It’s developing what it calls a “Fratzonic chambered exhaust” that comes surprisingly close to the menacing rumble of today’s gas-powered Hellcat V-8-Charger. The muscle coupe also will get a multi-speed gearbox drivers can manually shift. BMW and Toyota have working on similar transmissions.

Dodge's new electric muscle car as a concept car, the Charger Daytona SRT, will debut next year. Source: Dodge Dodge

Whether such features will play out for traditionalists is far from certain. But not everyone is convinced sports and muscle cars that are dying breeds. Ford’s Owen is among the optimists, pointing to the Mustang Mach-E. Of the 87.024 vehicles wearing a Mustang badge sold in the U.S. in 2022, that all-electric SUV accounted for 39,458. And after breaking some production bottlenecks, the Mach-E is expected to outsell the Mustang coupe going forward.

But while it may have what Owen calls “the heart and soul of a Mustang,” the Mach-E is still an SUV, not a sports car.

The real test could come when several other automakers electrify more traditional models. There’s the Dodge Charger. Chevy is working up an all-electric Corvette. And Porsche CEO Oliver Blume earlier this year confirmed plans for battery-powered versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman models.

With President Joe Biden laying out a plan to have 50% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 go electric, automakers have to hope they can find the right formula or they could see the sports car market dribble away to nothing in the years ahead.