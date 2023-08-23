What Could Stop San Francisco’s Downhill Slide

San Francisco remains beset by serious woes: a pandemic exodus with many residents not returning; a homeless population that while slightly down from 2019 remains high; and brazen, daytime property crime that is scaring away shoppers and causing retail stores to close up.

Added to all that has been a spate of tech layoffs this year.

But the City by the Bay has gone through booms and busts before, and a new boom could be on the horizon.

The release of ChatGPT by OpenAI, which has its offices in San Francisco, has started the latest gold rush for startups to chase, and the quest by generative AI newbies is already showing dividends: The most recent figures from San Francisco's Office of the Controller shows that the city added 6,000 tech jobs in June and has “largely offset” the tech layoffs from the past year.

San Francisco and San Jose account for about four times as many AI companies, job postings and job profiles as the average of the next tier of 13 metro areas with early-tech industries, according to the nonprofit research organization Brookings.

The percent of U.S. venture capital that San Francisco startups took in during the second quarter is down to 19 percent of the total, a trend the city has been experiencing since 2021. But in terms of dollars raised, San Francisco's share increased to 42 percent.

On the Forbes AI 50 list, a yearly accounting of the best-funded AI companies, San Francisco is headquarters to 20 of them. There are so many AI events that a user on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter (a company that hasn’t left San Francisco, despite owner Elon Musk saying it in a “doom spiral”), joked about sending an AI agent so he could get to them all.

At one such event, Mayor London Breed proclaimed San Francisco the “AI capital of the world.” The conference, hosted by Goldman Sachs and SV Angels, a venture fund, featured talks by Bill Gates and OpenAI President Greg Brockman.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for you to focus on creating this incredible, innovative thing that's going on that everybody is talking about,” Breed said from the stage, according to The San Francisco Standard.

It wasn’t all PR for the city. Brockman told an anecdote on stage at the conference about trying to hire a candidate who said they didn’t like the location of the OpenAI office in the Mission District, an area known for its homeless population.

But enough AI companies are looking for space in San Francisco that they could potentially take up a half a million square feet of office space, according to a report from real estate company Avison Young.

Still, that’s a drop in the Bay compared with the empty floors dotting the city. San Francisco’s office vacancy rate increased in the second quarter, with Big Tech companies consolidating their spaces as a major reason behind the trend, according to JLL, a commercial real estate company. Vacancy went up to 24.5 million square feet, or over 28 percent of the total space available.

Trepp, a real estate analysis firm, put out a study this month that maps crime in San Francisco and warns of the next buildings that could be at risk of defaulting on loans due to the “crime shadow” in their areas. The study looked at violent and property crime across the city and found the Tenderloin District and Union Square the most beset by those types of crimes, respectively.

And while the study found a significant decrease in crime rates in the downtown area over the past five years, that might not be enough to draw companies back. “Instead, persistent high crime may impair an area’s business vitality for an extended period,” according to the report.

Indeed, AI's promise of less busy work could eventually poison San Francisco and other downtowns that need office workers. According to the consultancy McKinsey, 30 percent of what U.S. workers do on the job could be automated by 2030.

For example, developers -- the backbone of tech startups -- now have Copilot, an AI tool that helps write code, with many of them already using it to be more productive. Copilot and AI tools like it could mean businesses don’t have to hire as many developers, Prashanth Chandrasekar, chief executive of Stack Overflow told The Wall Street Journal.

“If I were an investor, and my companies were thinking about hiring hundreds of engineers, I’d say, 'Well, maybe instead you can use AI to be more productive,'” Chandrasekar said.