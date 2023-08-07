Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 Billion

The Campbell Soup Company will acquire Sovos Brands, the parent of the firm that makes the popular Rao's pasta sauce and Noosa yogurt, in a $2.7 billion deal, according to a press release on Monday.
Campbell will pay $23 per share for the company, $5 more than the $18.02 price the Sovos stock closed at on Friday. On Monday Sovos shares ended the day at $22.56, while Campbell stock remained relatively flat at $44.34.
The acquisition will add a variety of products including soups, frozen entrées and pasta sauce to Campbell's Meals & Beverages division, which recorded $1.1 billion in sales during the fiscal period ending in April, according to the company's
"The Sovos Brands portfolio strengthens and diversifies our Meals & Beverages division and paired with our faster-growing and differentiated Snacks division, makes Campbell one of the most dependable, growth-oriented names in food," Campbell President and CEO Mark Clouse said.
- Databricks Acquires AI Startup MosaicML for $1.3 Billion
- Say No To Pasta: Italians On Strike
- ExxonMobil to Acquire Carbon Solutions Company for $4.9 Billion to Help Reduce Greenhouse Impact
- KKR in Talks to Acquire Publisher Simon & Schuster for Approximately $1.65 Billion
- Soaring Pasta Prices Prompt Italy to Declare Crisis
Net sales of Rao increased to $154.9 million for the company's second quarter ending July 1, an increase of 29% year-over-year for Sovos' premium sauce brand, according to Sovos' second quarter 2023 report. Combined dollar consumption for Rao's frozen, soup and pasta categories jumped 38% year-over-year for that quarter.
"We have built a one-of-a-kind, high growth food company focused on taste-led products across a portfolio of premium brands, anchored by the Rao’s brand," Todd Lachman, founder and CEO of Sovos Brands, said. "This transaction is expected to create substantial value for our shareholders, resulting in a 92% increase from our 2021 IPO price."
The deal has been approved by both companies' respective boards of directors and is expected to be finalized in December. Campbell is planning to finance the deal by issuing new debt, according to the release.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness