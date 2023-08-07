Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 Billion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 Billion

The deal has been approved by both companies and is expected to close in December

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Campbell’s acquisition would be a 92% increase from Sovos Brands’ 2021 initial public offering price, according to Savos’ CEO.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Campbell Soup Company will acquire Sovos Brands, the parent of the firm that makes the popular Rao's pasta sauce and Noosa yogurt, in a $2.7 billion deal, according to a press release on Monday.

Campbell will pay $23 per share for the company, $5 more than the $18.02 price the Sovos stock closed at on Friday. On Monday Sovos shares ended the day at $22.56, while Campbell stock remained relatively flat at $44.34.

The acquisition will add a variety of products including soups, frozen entrées and pasta sauce to Campbell's Meals & Beverages division, which recorded $1.1 billion in sales during the fiscal period ending in April, according to the company's third quarter 2023 report.

"The Sovos Brands portfolio strengthens and diversifies our Meals & Beverages division and paired with our faster-growing and differentiated Snacks division, makes Campbell one of the most dependable, growth-oriented names in food," Campbell President and CEO Mark Clouse said.

Read More

Net sales of Rao increased to $154.9 million for the company's second quarter ending July 1, an increase of 29% year-over-year for Sovos' premium sauce brand, according to Sovos' second quarter 2023 report. Combined dollar consumption for Rao's frozen, soup and pasta categories jumped 38% year-over-year for that quarter.

"We have built a one-of-a-kind, high growth food company focused on taste-led products across a portfolio of premium brands, anchored by the Rao’s brand," Todd Lachman, founder and CEO of Sovos Brands, said. "This transaction is expected to create substantial value for our shareholders, resulting in a 92% increase from our 2021 IPO price."

The deal has been approved by both companies' respective boards of directors and is expected to be finalized in December. Campbell is planning to finance the deal by issuing new debt, according to the release.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.