Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 Billion

The Campbell Soup Company will acquire Sovos Brands, the parent of the firm that makes the popular Rao's pasta sauce and Noosa yogurt, in a $2.7 billion deal, according to a press release on Monday.

Campbell will pay $23 per share for the company, $5 more than the $18.02 price the Sovos stock closed at on Friday. On Monday Sovos shares ended the day at $22.56, while Campbell stock remained relatively flat at $44.34.

The acquisition will add a variety of products including soups, frozen entrées and pasta sauce to Campbell's Meals & Beverages division, which recorded $1.1 billion in sales during the fiscal period ending in April, according to the company's third quarter 2023 report.

"The Sovos Brands portfolio strengthens and diversifies our Meals & Beverages division and paired with our faster-growing and differentiated Snacks division, makes Campbell one of the most dependable, growth-oriented names in food," Campbell President and CEO Mark Clouse said.

Net sales of Rao increased to $154.9 million for the company's second quarter ending July 1, an increase of 29% year-over-year for Sovos' premium sauce brand, according to Sovos' second quarter 2023 report. Combined dollar consumption for Rao's frozen, soup and pasta categories jumped 38% year-over-year for that quarter.

"We have built a one-of-a-kind, high growth food company focused on taste-led products across a portfolio of premium brands, anchored by the Rao’s brand," Todd Lachman, founder and CEO of Sovos Brands, said. "This transaction is expected to create substantial value for our shareholders, resulting in a 92% increase from our 2021 IPO price."

The deal has been approved by both companies' respective boards of directors and is expected to be finalized in December. Campbell is planning to finance the deal by issuing new debt, according to the release.