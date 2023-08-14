Demand for Electric Power Expected to Surge in California This Week

California's power grid overseer is warning residents that it expects blazing-hot temperatures and surging demand for electricity this week.

While the regulator said the state’s energy supplies are “currently sufficient” to transmit enough power to keep air conditioners going, it urged consumers “to stay vigilant.”

Temperatures throughout California are expected to be hotter than usual, with the Desert Southwest, home to the Mojave Desert, likely to hit 105 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the California Independent System Operator. That’s 5 to 15 degrees higher than typical for mid-August.

In the Pacific Northwest, the thermostat is expected to read between 90 and 105 degrees between yesterday and Wednesday, or 10-25 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year, according to the ISO, a nonprofit that oversees the state’s electric power system, transmission lines and electricity market.

The nation’s largest state, with more than 39 million residents, isn’t alone. Phoenix, Arizona, broke its 1974 record for continuous days with temperatures over 110 degrees last month, after 31 straight days of severe heat. The streak finally ended on July 31 when temperatures reached only 108 degrees. Meanwhile, the ocean water in Manatee Bay, Florida, topped more than 100 degrees last month — the same temperature typically found in a bath tub.

July was officially ruled the hottest month ever recorded on Earth by the European Union as heat waves barbecued parts of Mexico, southern Europe and the southern United States.

At a briefing on Monday, NASA said 2023 is on track to be one of the hottest years ever recorded — and that 2024 could be even worse.

“We're anticipating that not only is 2023 going to be exceptionally warm and possibly the record warm year, but we anticipate that 2024 will be warmer still,” Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told reporters.

If the weather or power grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue emergency notifications urging consumers to use less electricity and utilities and transmission operators to avoid taking grid assets offline for routine maintenance. At the extreme, the overseer can order rolling power outages.

Current electricity demand in the state was 34,361 megawatts as of roughly 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, ISO said. That’s roughly 64% of capacity, including emergency reserves. But demand will spike tomorrow to 45,301 megawatts.

While electric grids have so far held up reasonably well during the broiling temperatures, the heat wave is highlighting the need for investment.

“For the most part, it works. But it is also clearly aging, inefficient, increasingly unreliable and polluting,” Didi Caldwell, the president of Global Location Strategies, wrote on Sunday. “It is also ill-prepared to support future electric vehicle demands, as well as the large number of industrial facilities projected to be built in the next decade and the rapid development of distributed, renewable generation.”