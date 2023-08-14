California Fast Food Workers Face Massive Pushback to $22 Hourly Wage Proposal

Angelica Hernandez, who has worked at a McDonald’s in the Los Angeles area for nearly 20 years, has demonstrated on the steps of the California statehouse in Sacramento in favor of a proposed law that will improve wages for low-income workers like herself.

Hernandez, 49, makes just over $18 an hour working in a McDonald’s kitchen, scraping by in one of the most expensive regions in the country. Even with her husband’s salary, she says, she still has trouble providing for her three young sons.

“The check goes to necessities,” Herandez told The Messenger by telephone through a translator.

Last year, California Gov. Newsom signed a law on higher wages for fast-food workers that was supposed to go into effect at the start of this year. But one million California voters quickly signed a petition blocking it. That largely means that unless it wins a ballot vote in November 2024, the measure is dead.

The law would create a council with broad authority over fast food and casual restaurants in the nation’s largest state with more than 100 locations nationwide. The Fast Food Council was supposed to boost the minimum wage to $22 an hour this year; and by as much as 3.5% annually in future years. It would also have a say in health and safety standards. Just under 395,000 Californians work in the fast-food and counter service industries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As California’s legislative session draws to a close, labor unions and workers like Hernandez are squaring off against the restaurant industry over the creation of the council and its potential power to shape wages and working conditions.

The state legislature can head off next year’s vote if it passes an alternative bill acceptable to the groups that collected signatures for the referendum. Those groups, which represent the restaurant industry, have spent more than $70 million urging voters to reject the law, according to Politico.

Hernandez and labor organizers see the oversight body as necessary to improving the lives of the state’s low wage workers. Industry experts see the law authorizing its creation as a template for regulating other industries.

Ken Jacobs, the chair of the Labor Center at the University of California in Berkeley, said the council would seek input from workers and the unions that represent them.

"It establishes an alternative path for workers to organize in some ways, for workers to have a say in the working conditions in their industry," he said in an interview.

Fast food chains like McDonald’s operate under a franchise model, in which most restaurants are owned by franchisees, not the company. That makes organizing workers difficult because they have to unionize store by store and negotiate with both the corporation and individual franchise owners, Jacobs said.

For its part, the restaurant industry sees the council as a threat to its autonomy.

It opposes the council on the grounds that it singles out one sector of the economy and usurps lawmaking authority from elected officials, International Franchise Association spokesperson Jeff Hanscom said.

"Our view is that authority should remain with the legislature," he said in an interview. "There is no demonstrable evidence put forward that fast food or quick service (workers) are in need of different protection."

Hanscom cited industry research showing that the council could raise fast food prices by as much as 20% because restaurants would have to pass higher wages and other expenses to customers. Many fast food patrons are low income and couldn't afford to pay higher prices, he said, adding, "You're ultimately going to be hurting the people you are trying to help.”

Hernandez said her family sometimes goes days without spending money. If they bought any luxuries — such as a meal at a restaurant — they might not have enough left over to eat at home.

A McDonald’s representative was not immediately able to respond on Monday to a request for comment.

But concerns about store closures and price increases are overblown, Berkeley’s Jacobs said, citing research that shows minimum wage increases are not associated with layoffs. A study conducted by researchers at Berkeley and released late last year found no connection between minimum wage hikes and job losses.

"The store reaps a certain amount of savings in declining turnover and greater worker experience, and even if the rest is passed to consumers, the amounts are too small to have a big effect," Jacobs said.

Gerald Friedman, a labor economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who has written several books about the labor movement, said the proposed fast food council would be a significant victory for organized labor.

That’s in part because multiple forces are working both for and against unions, which he said have become more aggressive since the COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of workers willing to work in restaurants.

"When the economy is good and unemployment is low, bosses have to put up with their workers forming unions," Friedman said. "Because if they fire them all, or even if they just fire the activists, they can't replace them."

On the industry side of this equation, powerful multinationals like Amazon and Starbucks have spent millions of dollars to fight unionization efforts, he said.

Still, some union successes have made headlines. A union representing United Airlines pilots in July secured a raise of more than 40% over four years, and the guild negotiating on behalf of New York Times reporters in June locked in a more than 10% increase.

"Such victories tend to encourage other workers to fight for improvements," said Joe McCartin, the executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown.

Several Starbucks stores across the country have voted to unionize, but labor groups have had mixed success convincing workers in Amazon warehouses to do so.

But even if pro-labor groups succeed in convincing California voters to approve the council next year, it remains to be seen whether the labor movement as a whole is on an upswing, Friedman said.

At 10.1%, or 14.3 million American workers, union representation in the private sector is at an all-time low.

Fierce battles between unions and major corporations "have made 2023 a year of greater labor militancy than we've seen in a long time," McCartin said. "Whether or not it can be translated into growing union ranks depends on whether some of those employers that have fought hardest against unions, including Starbucks and Amazon, can be forced to the bargaining table."