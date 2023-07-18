California Court Rules Against Uber In Major Victory for Delivery Drivers - The Messenger
Business.
California Court Rules Against Uber In Major Victory for Delivery Drivers

Companies and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are afraid for what this ruling could do for workers' ability to sue

Rachel Askinasi
On Monday, the California Supreme Court ruled in favor of an UberEats deliverista who claimed the company should have covered work-related expenses, according to Reuters.

The company argued that Erik Adolph, a deliverista in California, forfeited his right to take Uber to court. But the state's top court ruled unanimously that that wasn't the case.

While Adolph — along with more than half of private sector, nonunion U.S. workers, according to Reuters — was forced into signing an agreement to bring his own work-related legal claims in private arbitration, the court says he didn't give up his right under state law to sue on behalf of a large group of workers.

Adolph sued Uber in 2019 claiming the company misclassified UberEats drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, Reuters reported. And according to California law, employees must be reimbursed for work expenses.

The headquarters of ride-sharing technology company Uber in San Francisco, California.
Uber is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Under California's Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) workers can sue for employment law violations on behalf of the state. They get to keep 25% of any money won while the rest goes to the state, funding an agency enforcing labor laws, according to the wire service.

That law reportedly doesn't restrict workers' ability to both file complaints in arbitration while simultaneously bringing large-scale claims to court.

Monday's decision runs contrast to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which said companies could force individual PAGA claims into arbitration.

Uber attorney Theane Evangelis said in a statement Monday seen by Reuters that the company is considering its options for appeal.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a brief in Monday's case that said ruling in favor of Adolph and against Uber could lead to workers filing meritless lawsuits and could pressure companies to settle those suits. The California court recommended such concerns be directed to state legislators instead.

