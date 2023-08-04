Cadillac Sets Starting Price of New EV ‘Celestiq’ at $340,000

General Motors’ luxury car brand Cadillac has set the base price of its 2024 electric hatchback “Celestiq,” at approximately $340,000, according to a LinkedIn post made by Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Grady Dias.

The car begins as a “blank canvas,” Dias wrote, but customers will have the option to work with designers if they choose to customize the all electric car, which may change the price. Clients could begin to map out their customizations as early as this week, according to Dias.

“This engagement experience, like the vehicle, is tailored to the client’s unique taste and preferences,” Dias wrote on LinkedIn. “Clients who begin this bespoke journey can personalize their Celestiq and make it a true reflection of their personality — the possibilities are endless” she added.

The Celestiq cars will be manufactured individually at the General Motors' Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, which is currently under construction and set to open this summer after it is turned into a new facility called the "Cadillac House at Vanderbilt," in honor of Suzanne Vanderbilt.

The Celestiq cars will be manufactured one-by-one at the "Cadillac House at Vanderbilt," which is set to open this summer. In the photo, General Motors VP of Global Design Michael Simcoe and Lenny Kravitz introduce the new car. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Vanderbilt is well-known for her designs in the automotive sector, in particular, designing safer car interiors. She joined General Motors' design unit in 1955 and served as a valuable mentor throughout her time before she retired in 1977, according to a Cadillac statement.

The final retail price does not include additional fees such as the destination and delivery fee, taxes, a title, license, dealer fees or optional equipment, Dias wrote at the bottom of the LinkedIn post, adding that the final price will be determined by the dealer.

Back in 2013 Cadillac had the ELR model, a plug-in hybrid electric car that used an electric motor combined with a gasoline engine. However, the ELR was discontinued in 2016 due to low sales.

Cadillac also introduced hybrid versions of some of its conventional models in the past, such as the 2017 Cadillac CTG. However, the Celestiq is expected to be Cadillac's first all-electric ultra-luxury sedan and a significant step towards its EV-focused future.