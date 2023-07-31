Burning Cargo Ship Full of EVs Is Safely Towed to New Location - The Messenger
Business
Burning Cargo Ship Full of EVs Is Safely Towed to New Location

The smoldering Fremantle Highway arrived at its temporary location at midday Monday

Rocio Fabbro
The ship caught fire Tuesday July 25.Jan Spoels/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch authorities have towed a burning ship carrying thousands of vehicles to a temporary location.

The Fremantle Highway, which caught fire on July 26, arrived at its temporary location by midday Monday local time, just 16 kilometers above the northern islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland.

Authorities began towing the Fremantle Highway early Sunday afternoon, almost a week after the ship caught fire off the coast of the Netherlands, said the Rijkswaterstaat, an arm of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management responsible for the management of major waterways.

The ship was carrying 3,783 vehicles, of which almost 500 were electric, according to Bloomberg, citing the ship's operator. One of the EVs is suspected of starting the fire, Dutch Coast Guard officials have said. 

The still-smoldering boat was tugged approximately 66 kilometers from its original location, in what authorities said was relatively smooth sailing thanks to a cooperating current and minimal smoke development.

Authorities plan to anchor the Fremantle Highway and conduct an inspection of the vessel. They have not yet determined a final port destination.

