Burger King Worker Receives $400,000 After Viral TikTok Video

A Burger King employee who didn't miss a day of work in 27 years has received more than $400,000 in GoFundMe donations.

Kevin Ford, a cashier and cook at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport Burger King, went viral in June 2022 after he shared a video of a gift bag given to him by his managers for his almost three decades at the fast food company. Featured in the plastic drawstring bag: a single movie ticket, one Starbucks cup, a slice of cake, two pens and two keychains, and candy.

Viewers were quick to comment on the seemingly meager reward for his nearly 30 years of dedication to the fast food chain.

More than a year later, a GoFundMe set up by his daughter, Seryna, has raised almost $407,000 through some 13,000 donations — including $5,000 from comedian David Spade, according to the New York Post.

Seryna started the page after seeing the overwhelming positive response to her father’s video, in hopes of helping the 55-year-old father of four to retire and spend time with his grandchildren.

“In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” she wrote.

Ford was featured on The Today Show last June, where he was unexpectedly reunited on air with Seryna and two of his grandchildren.

In an update posted in April, Ford thanked the many donors and said their kindness allowed him to visit his grandchildren in Texas.

“The miracle of generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children’s and grandchildren’s futures and even to someday soon own my own home," he wrote. "Dreams really can come true."