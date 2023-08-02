Bud Light Loses to Miller Light, Coors Light in Culture War Controversy

There appears to be a winner in the ongoing conservative backlash against Bud Light: Its biggest competitors.

On Tuesday, Molson Coors — which owns Coors Light and Miller Light — said its two flagship beers out-sold Bud Light by 50% in North America in the past three months, a stark contrast to this time in 2022, when Bud Light outsold both beers combined.

Taken together, the two beers are even outselling Modelo Especial, which is owned by Corona maker Constellation Brands, by 30%, Molson Coors said in a news release. The bubbly, Mexican-style pilsner overtook Bud Light as the nation’s best-selling beer earlier this year.

This time last year, Bud Light eclipsed the total sales of Coors Light and Miller Light, Molson Coors said.

In fact, Bud Light had a dominant two-decade run as the best-selling beer in North America until it sent a specialized can to transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate the first anniversary of her transition.

Mulvaney featured the customized can in a video on her Instagram account in April, setting off a conservative media firestorm that featured boycott threats and videos of celebrities and politicians disposing of Bud Light cans.

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch offered a tepid apology, but found itself under fire from both sides as LGBTQ activists accused the beermaker of not supporting their community. In an Instagram video Mulvaney slammed the company for ghosting her.

Anheuser-Busch hasn’t released its quarterly earnings (an earnings call is scheduled for Thursday), but the consulting firm Bump Williams says that Bud Light sales are down more than 13% this year compared to 2022, and are down more than 26% in the week ending July 15, compared to the same period last year.

The consulting firm analyzed data from Nielsen IQ.

Declining sales have taken their toll on Anheuser Busch. In late July, the beermake laid off 2% of its staff and factories in North Carolina and Louisiana that make bottles for Bud Light had to be shut down.